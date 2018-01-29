Popp spotted this moose while doing field research last spring. (Jesse Popp)

Moose app: Indigenous knowledge goes hi-tech

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 29 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Moose populations have declined by about 20 per cent in Ontario over the last ten years, according to the Ontario Environmental Commissioner.

Now a biologist in Sudbury, Ontario is working with the Indigenous population to combine and gather the knowledge in an app to monitor the trend.

“Intermingling tradition and technology”

Jesse Popp (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Jesse Popp is a wildlife specialist with the Anishinabek/Ontario Fisheries Resource Centre and an adjunct professor in Biology at Laurentian University.

She’s the woman behind the smartphone app.

“That will allow land users to go out and record moose sightings and harvest and other additional information — Indigenous knowledge — so that they can record population trends through time,” she told Waubgeshig Rice of CBC News.

“So essentially it’s a means for intermingling tradition and technology.”

The moose-tracking app that Jesse Popp describes as “intermingling tradition and technology” (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

First Nations who are out on the land trapping, hunting or gathering medicinal plants can register the moose they see on the app and upload photos, as well as record any observations they may have.

“We work with communities to develop autonomous moose monitoring tools so they can see exactly what’s going on with moose in their traditional territory,” said Popp.

Jesse Popp is a member of Wiikwemkong Unceded Territory.

She is working toward “integrating Indigenous knowledge from land users and elders who could potentially have some really important insight into things that western science has previously overlooked.”

“Cultural inclusivity in science”

“Time and time again, Indigenous knowledge has proven very important to modern science, so it’s a priority in my research to show other researchers how valuable Indigenous knowledge and perspectives are,” she said.

“Being part of a culture that has this utmost respect for nature made me want to bring it all together.”

Community members of the Ojibways of Pic River First Nation are currently using the app which was developed in collaboration with Trailmark Systems, the Anishinabek/Ontario Fisheries Resource Centre, and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg.

The plan is to expand and modify the app to other Anishinabek Nation communities in Ontario.

Popp sees the initiative as a model for future projects between First Nations and the scientific community.

She refers to the Indigenous knowledge of plants and the medicinal properties influencing pharmacological development as a major example.

And Popp is confident that a continued acknowledgement of this expertise will inspire more Indigenous people to consider science as a career path.

“I think it’s really great to see cultural inclusivity in science. Indigenous knowledge and western science together can really make a substantial contribution to modern science,” Popp said.

“And with more people recognizing this and considering Indigenous knowledge in their research, perhaps we’ll begin to see more Indigenous people in the sciences, which is great, because we have so much to offer.”

(With files from CBC)

Share
Posted in Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

Alessia Cara wins a first at the Grammys

Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Moose app: Indigenous knowledge goes hi-tech

Economy, International, Politics, Society

NAFTA Montreal negotiations wrap on a sour note

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Farming video game, fun but with important life lessons

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

New post-cancer study: patient concern far from over

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Fighter jets: Canada’s fleet to continue till the 2030’s

Economy, International, Politics

NAFTA talks in Montreal end with glimmer of hope

RCI | Français

Les détaillants canadiens redoutent certains changements à l’ALENA

iStockphotoRCI | Español

La astrobiología para detectar la vida extraterrestre

RCI | 中文

经济，贸易，反性骚扰：加拿大议会复会，议员重返众议院

العربية | RCI

الحِداد على عزيز فُقد: عن مراحله وأهمية إحاطة المحزون

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine