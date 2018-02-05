Jolly Bimbachi, of Chatham, Ontario, pictured here with her two young sons in November, has safely left Syria, according to media reports. (courtesy Jolly Bimbachi)

Ontario mother among 2 Canadians freed in Syria

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 5 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Two Canadians, including a mother of two young boys, held by an al-Qaeda affiliate have been freed from Syria, Canadian officials confirmed Monday.

Jolly Bimbachi and Sean Moore, both from Chatham, Ontario, were being held by al-Qaeda offshoot Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria and were released to Turkish authorities, according to reports by AFP.

The HTS is a Syrian jihadist group and the latest iteration of the al-Nusra Front, which has tried to distance itself from its al-Qaeda roots through a number of name changes and mergers with other Syrian rebel groups. It controls large parts of the northwestern Idlib Province of Syria, near the Turkish border.

“We are relieved‎ that two Canadian citizens have safely left Syria,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Amy Mills told Radio Canada International.

“The Government of Canada provided assistance to the Canadians while they were in Syria and will continue to do so. Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, further details on this case cannot be released.”

Bimbachi’s saga began in 2015, when her then husband took the couple’s two sons, Omar, 9, and Abdel-Ghaniy, 7, to Lebanon for a family trip and never returned. Bimbachi has been fighting to get her sons back ever since.

In November 2017, despite alleged death threats by her husband, Bimbachi flew to Lebanon to be reunited with her children.

According to reports by CBC News, Moore travelled to Lebanon and Jordan at the end of 2017 to help Bimbachi bring the boys back to Chatham, a town located on the shores of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario about 85 kilometres east of Detroit, Michigan.

However, according to the AFP reporter who spoke with Bimbachi shortly after her release near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Syria into Turkey, Bimbachi’s children were not with her and she did not explain their absence.

Bimbachi told AFP her fight to get her children back was taking too long, forcing her to try to smuggle them out of Lebanon through Syria and then Turkey. She said her plan did not work out as intended and she came to Syria on Dec. 31 with Moore.

It’s also not immediately clear how Bimbachi and Moore ended up in northwestern Syria, about 150 kilometres north of the border with Lebanon.

They were intercepted by HTS fighters and handed over to local officials in Idlib, AFP quoted a local official Bassam Sahyouni.

Sahyouni told AFP officials in Idlib province tried for more than 20 days to establish communications with Turkish and Canadian authorities to assure the safe release of Bimbachi and Moore.

No ransom was paid for their release, Sahyouni told AFP.

With files from Catharine Tunney and Evan Dyer of CBC News and AFP

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Last chance to see the Titanic?

RCI | Français

« Ouvrir la voix » d’Amandine Gay: être femme et noire, qu’est-ce que ça signifie aujourd’hui ?

RCI | Español

Los paraísos fiscales y la perversidad de las multinacionales

RCI | 中文

郁闷：钱交给银行也会丢

من اليمين: نتانيال هويار ولميا يارد وديدم بشّار في استديو راديو كندا الدولي/ناتانيل هويارالعربية | RCI

لميا يارد تروي قصص المشرق بأنغامها العذبة

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine