Canadians arrested in Cambodia for “suggestive dancing” due home Friday

Two Canadian women arrested last month in Cambodia for allegedly posting photos on social media showing them engaged in “sexually suggestive dancing” at a private party are due back in Canada Friday evening after being released on bond.

Eden Kazoleas, 19, and Jessica Drolet, 26, were among a group of 10 persons who remained in custody after police arrested 90 persons at the party in a rented apartment in the town of Siem Reap, near Cambodia’s famed Angkor Wat temple complex on Jan. 25.

One of the detainees’ lawyers said last week that some of the photos posted by his clients showed them at a party, some drinking by a swimming pool with some of the women in bikinis, but none showed them having sex or exposing themselves.

Seven were released on bond on Thursday, three remain in custody.

The Canadians’ release was negotiated by Toronto lawyer Frances Tibollo, who is accompanying them back to Canada.

They are due at Toronto’s Pearson Airport early Friday evening.

Tibollo’s father, lawyer Michael Tibollo, said the Canadian women were held in jail for over a week and were confined to a cell with 45 other women.

If convicted, they face up to a year in jail.

No trail date has been set.

