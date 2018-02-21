Alto’s Odyssey, sequel, launching tomorrow

Alto’s Odyssey is the video game sequel to the hit, Alto’s Adventure, that was released in Canada three years ago.

And game developer, Ryan Cash is gearing up for the event.

“Launch day is probably going to be a bit crazy,” he told CBC Toronto. “We’re hoping we can make this launch bigger than the first one.”

He is not expecting much sleep tonight, in preparation for Alto’s Odyssey debut, going live on Apple’s iOS App store.

Cash partnered with Harry Nesbitt, a U.K.-based artist and programmer, to release Alto’s Adventure in 2015.

A side-scrolling game, it featured a snowboarder who does jumps and tricks while trying to catch runaway llamas.

The simplicity was a hit with mobile gamers, but it took a while for Cash to comprehend the success.

“It wasn’t until six months later we could reflect and realize we had something that wasn’t showing any signs of stopping,” he said.

Alto’s Adventure was in the first paid spot on the iOS App store in almost every major country at one time or another, including Canada, the United States, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Finland, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand and China, Cash said.

It was Product Hunt’s 2015 Game of the Year, and Apple Canada said it was named one of the App Store’s Bests of 2015.

Then the development team began expanding and the game was released on other platforms such as XBox Live and Android.

Cash said a sequel has been in development for few years now, but the team took time to think through how it wanted to expand the franchise.

“We didn’t want to fall into a trap of falling into a sequel and slapping on an ‘Alto’s Adventure 2‘ badge just because we had a hit,” he said.

