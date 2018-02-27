Space junk: debris and defunct launcher stages in the geostationary ring. Aging satellites are known to release debris and explosions can occur due to residual energy sources. The resulting fragments can be thrown back and cross the geostationary orbit. (ESA/ID&Sense/ONiRiXEL, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO) CBC

Space junk increasing exponentially

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Space junk has been accumulating since the launch of Sputnik, the first satellite, over 60 years ago.

With more than 5,000 rockets launched since, there’s a lot of debris now orbiting the earth.

60,000 pieces of space junk

Andrew Fazekas, aka The Night Sky Guy, is a science writer and author of, Star Trek the Official Guide to Our Universe: The True Science Behind the Starship Voyages.

“There are built in life-times for satellites, so some last for five, ten, twenty years, the circuit boards can fry up, there’s a limit to battery life,” Fazekas explains.

He says, “NORAD actually uses their radar system and it’s tracking nearly 60,000 pieces of space junk that are at least the size of a basketball.”

There have been occasions when the International Space Station (ISS) has had to move to get out of the way.

But even the astronauts on the Space Station have contributed, losing tools, or bolts while on the outside of the ISS doing repairs.

Listen

And satellite collisions are particularly dangerous as the cloud of debris creates thousands of shards of metal. “This just adds to the cosmic mess” Fazekas says.

On Aug. 23, 2016, ESA engineers discovered that their Copernicus Sentinel-1A satellite was damaged by a millimetre-sized particle. The image on the left shows the solar panel before the impact, while the image on the right (red arrow) shows the damage it sustained. (ESA/CBC)

“Some experts say it’s much worse when we look at even smaller objects, things that are maybe half-an-inch wide or a few centimetres across, the numbers explode to probably more like over a million.”

The launch last week of two Space X satellites is about to compound the problem, exponentially.

Constellation network

The beginning of a constellation network, or a ring of about 4,500 satellites around the earth, will provide broadband internet service to the most remote regions on earth, but they will also increase the dangers associated with space junk.

“Space X is just only one company of many that have plans of deploying more satellites to provide internet services, even Telesat Canada is looking to put up at least 100 or more satellites for telecommunication purposes.” Fazekas says.

And with all the increase in hardware, there is still no solution to the challenge of managing or disposing of, space junk.

Andrew Fazekas says there are plans.

“There are groups of scientists in the different major space agencies, like the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency and NASA, there are teams working on developing systems that will be able to basically be cosmic trash collectors, using robotic arms for instance or shooting out harpoons to capture satellites, and the idea would be to drag them back into the atmosphere of the earth so they would burn up safely over a very remote ocean,” he says.

Astronaut Tim Peake took this photo from inside Cupola in 2016, showing a 7-mm diameter chip caused by the impact from a tiny piece of space debris, possibly a paint flake or small metal fragment no bigger than a few thousandths of a millimetre. (ESA/NASA/CBC)

Many satellite manufacturers are now building in pro-active thrusters on board so they still have full control and they can have a controlled entry into the atmosphere when they want. But this is generally for the larger satellites.

Tiangong 1 falling

Many people still recall the drama in 1979 when pieces of the Skylab fell to earth, with major pieces landing in the Australian outback.

There’s global concern these days with China’s Tiangong 1, an experimental space station that was decommissioned and is expected to fall sometime in March.

It is now “tumbling uncontrolled in orbit around the earth, and the expectations are in the next few months it will enter the atmosphere and hopefully most of it will burn up but we do think that some fragments will make it to the ground and concerns are where and when will that exactly happen no one knows for sure,” Andrew Fazekas explains.

So far, no one has been injured by space debris.

(With files from CBC)

Share
Posted in Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Bitcoin wanted for condo near Toronto

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Space junk increasing exponentially

RCI | Français

Deux battantes québécoises, Christine et Dominique, au Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles 2018

RCI | Español

La ciencia lo confirma, hablar "spanglish" o "frañol" no es malo, es natural en una sociedad multilingüe

RCI | 中文

加拿大新预算案：10亿元增强网络安全 预防俄国干扰2019年大选

فرنسوا جاندرون عميد السن في الجمعية الوطنية برلمان كيبك/ Radio-Canada/Sandra Atamanالعربية | RCI

فرنسوا جاندرون: وداعا للسياسة