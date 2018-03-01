Rock band to wind down over sexual misconduct allegations

To take indefinite “hiatus” following current tour

The Canadian por-rock band Hedley, and especially its lead singer Jacob Hoggard have recently been the targets of several social media accusations of sexual misconduct. Hoggard has also been accused of rape, something which he vigorously denies.

The several allegations however have been having their effect on the band’s fortunes.

Songs blacklisted

In light of the allegations, the band’s management team had already dropped the Vancouver-based foursome earlier this month, and several radio stations have stopped playing their songs.

The band is currently on tour, but in many cases fans have asked for ticket refunds because of the allegations, and the opening acts at some shows have also dropped out.

Hedley was scheduled to perform in March at Canada’s premier music awards event, the Junos, but they pulled out saying they didn’t want to be a distraction. They have also withdrawn the band name from nominations in three award categories.

In a statement on his twitter account in which he again denies allegations of rape, Hoggard says he was given a position of power and he mishandled it, and had been treating women in a reckless manner. He apologizes a couple of times and expresses regret for his action before saying he is stepping back from his career.

CBC reporter Haydn Watters attended a Hedley concert in Barrie Ontario last week and said the venue was packed with little reference to the current allegations. Several fans in front of the stage held signs of support for the band.

View from tonight’s near sold out Hedley concert in Barrie. There were few signs of the allegations surrounding the band and even fewer wanted to talk about it. The band didn’t mention them directly but thanked fans for support through “up and the downs and the highs and lows.” pic.twitter.com/FlLPKbbsZF — Haydn Watters (@HaydnWatters) February 20, 2018

The band is currently on a tour scheduled to end in Kelowna British Columbia on March 23 and have announced they will take a “hiatus” after that to talk about “how they have let people down, and what we intend to do about it”.

The group also sent a tweet under the band name which also apologises for any previous negative behaviour and will be working on personal relationships and “who we are as individuals”.

