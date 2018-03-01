The embattled pop-rock band Hedley, says it will take an indefinite hiatus after it ends its current tour to reflect on its attitudes and actions involving female fans. PHOTO: Darren Calabrese- Canadian Press

Rock band to wind down over sexual misconduct allegations

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 1 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

To take indefinite “hiatus” following current tour

The Canadian por-rock band Hedley, and especially its lead singer Jacob Hoggard have recently been the targets of several social media accusations of sexual misconduct.  Hoggard has also been accused of rape, something which he vigorously denies.

The several allegations however have been having their effect on the band’s fortunes.

Songs blacklisted

In light of the allegations, the band’s management team had already dropped the Vancouver-based foursome earlier this month, and several radio stations have stopped playing their songs.

The band is currently on tour, but in many cases fans have asked for ticket refunds because of the allegations, and the opening acts at some shows have also dropped out.

Live Nation Entertainment-owned companies have been providing refunds to some music fans who now regret buying tickets to see the embattled band Hedley live in concert following sexual assault allegations made against the group. Frontman Jacob Hoggard is seen here performing in Quebec City this week on their current Canadian tour. PHOTO: Daniel Coulombe/Radio-Canada

Hedley was scheduled to perform in March at Canada’s premier music awards event, the Junos, but they pulled out saying they didn’t want to be a distraction.  They have also withdrawn the band name from nominations in three award categories.

In a statement on his twitter account  in which he again denies allegations of rape, Hoggard says he was given a position of power and he mishandled it, and had been treating women in a reckless manner. He apologizes a couple of times and expresses regret for his action before saying he is stepping back from his career.

CBC reporter Haydn Watters attended a Hedley concert in Barrie Ontario last week and said the venue was packed with little reference to the current allegations. Several fans in front of the stage held signs of support for the band.

The band is currently on a tour scheduled to end in Kelowna British Columbia on March 23 and have announced they will take a “hiatus” after that to talk about “how they have let people down, and what we intend to do about it”.

The group also sent a tweet under the band name which also apologises for any previous negative behaviour and will be working on personal relationships and “who we are as individuals”.

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Canadian outdoor store bows to pressure against guns

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Rock band to wind down over sexual misconduct allegations

RCI | Français

8e place mondiale pour le Centre Dobson de l’Université McGill en incubation d’entreprises

Lila Downs (Foto: Elena Pardo)RCI | Español

Lila Downs: Salón, Lágrimas y Deseo

RCI | 中文

魁独运动终结？魁北克党团从官方反对党到只剩三名议员

فيضانات غمرت ريغو وغاتينو في فصل الربيع الماضي/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

حكومة كيبك في مواجهة الكوارث: إلزام البلديات بخطة طوارئ

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Gaétan Barrette a-t-il retardé un projet pour des raisons politiques?Barrette a bon espoir que les projets pilotes mèneront à des embauches d'infirmièresOrphelins de Duplessis : un recours collectif contre sept congrégations et deux gouvernementsTrump taxera les importations d’acier et d’aluminium1,8 milliard pour rénover et agrandir l’Hôpital Maisonneuve-RosemontCarles Puigdemont renonce à briguer la présidence de la CatalogneLes libéraux de Justin Trudeau refusent de faire la lumière sur le « complot indien »La Ville envisage une voie et demie pour les véhicules rue Sainte-CatherineSyrie : raids sur une enclave rebelle, les camions d'aide en attenteConversion de l'église Saint-Jérôme en salle de spectacle : Matane va étudier l'option
3 Yukon bison died after slipping down icy hill, officials say'Inside the church, women are exploited': Vatican magazine says nuns treated like indentured slavesApple appears before parliamentary committee to explain battery scandalStock markets sell off after Trump talk on steel tariffsPutin speech stokes Cold War fears in run-up to presidential electionKeeping the fires burning: Poland's government cultivates a siege mentality to its benefit'Our reputation is degrading every week': Agriculture industry warns rail backlog situation is direWorld's last male northern white rhino is seriously illBurning cellphone injures passenger's hand, delays Toronto-to-Vancouver fightConservatives fail in bid to bring national security adviser to testify on Atwal affair