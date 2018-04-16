Cuba’s Canadian embassy post “unaccompanied” now

Cuba’s Canadian embassy in Havana, is now officially an ‘unaccompanied post’, Global Affairs Canada announced today.

This follows the mysterious illnesses and ailments that Canadian and American delegations complained of, in the fall of 2017.

“A new type of a possible acquired brain injury”

According to the government website, “This means that Canadian diplomats posted to Cuba will not be accompanied by their dependents. Arrangements will be made to support our diplomatic staff and their families returning to Canada in the coming weeks, as well as for those families who had expected to be posted to Cuba this summer. At the same time we will be reviewing all of our diplomatic positions in Cuba, with a view to balancing our duty of care to our staff members and their families, with the ongoing need to deliver services to Canadians in Cuba, and to promote and protect Canadian interests there.”

The families were informed this morning.

Unaccompanied postings are usually reserved for dangerous locations, but until the mystery of these illnesses is solved, the post will remain unaccompanied.

Up to 10 Canadians, some of them children, were affected by what researchers are saying now may be “a new type of a possible acquired brain injury”.

First thought to be due to a possible “sonic attack” because of the complaints of hearing losses, dizziness and headaches, but that has been ruled out as have environmental concerns.

Doctors treating U.S. Embassy victims discovered brain abnormalities.

The mystery remains with diplomatic families having described very strange phenomenon, such as hearing loud ringing or grinding noises, or feeling vibrations in their bodies.

Some people were in bed when the sensations started, and others said the sounds and sensations were only felt in certain areas of the house.

They described walking in and out of the affected area, and feeling the effects abate as soon as they moved away from it, and begin again when they moved back into the area.

Global Affairs did assure tourists, however, that Cuba remains a safe destination. “There is no evidence to suggest that Canadian travellers to Cuba are at risk.” the announcement states.

Cuba is the third most-popular sun destination for Canadians after the United States and Mexico. And Canada is Cuba’s number one source of tourism.