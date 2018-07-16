Ivanka Trump, daughter of and assistant to President Donald Trump, waits on stage during an event to announce the 2018 Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP) ceremony at the US State Department in Washington, on June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Ivanka Trump’s lines no longer available at The Bay

Ivanka Trump’s fashion lines, including clothing and shoes, will no longer be stocked in Canada’s iconic department store, The Bay

“We review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes”

The largest department store chain in Canada, the Hudson Bay Company stores are still landmark locations in many Canadian cities.

The news came Friday afternoon when it was announced that the The Bay had already dropped Ivanka Trump’s lines from its web site.

“Hudson’s Bay is phasing out this brand through the fall based on its performance,” HBC said in a statement.

“As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes,” it said.

Ivanka Trump’s products are discounted and discontinued by many retailers as sales have flagged. Drew Angerer—Getty Images

Ivanka Trump’s company was informed of the decision last fall, according the The Bay.

“The toxic Trump brand”

Two years ago, during the American election campaign, when candidate Donald Trump was revealed to have said he could “grab” women, Shannon Coulter eventually organised the “Grab Your Wallet” campaign in response.

“Grab Your Wallet” urged people not to shop at retailers that carry Trump family-related products, what Coulter described in a recent tweet as “the Toxic Trump brand”.

“The goal,” Ms. Coulter said in a New York Times interview in late February, “came originally from a place of really wanting to shop the stores we loved again with a clear conscience.”

“Baycott” a second campaign, was organised urging people to boycott The Bay in particular.

Ivanka Trump had resigned from management roles at the company that bears her name, but she made more than $5 million (US) from it last year, financial disclosures showed.

The Hudson’s Bay Company, while now longer owned by a Canadian, is the company that was founded in 1670 for the early fur trade.

Over 300 years it evolved into one of the top department stores in Canada and in 2006 was sold to American interests.

(With files from the CBC and The New York Times)

