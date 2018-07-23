Toronto mass shooting shocks Canadians

Canadians woke up to the news that a gunman went on a shooting rampage through a busy neighbourhood last night killing and 18 year-old and a 10-year-old and injuring 13 other people. He exchanged gunfire with police, fled and was later found dead. It was unclear whether he died as a result of the exchange with police or he took his own life. Authorities have not revealed the identity of the 29-year old suspect nor any clues as to a motive.

The shooter walked through a popular neighbourhood called Greektown shooting through restaurant windows and at people outside. This is an area where people like to dine out, many of them with their families. One woman is said to have died and a little girl of about eight or nine years old is reportedly in critical condition. There are so far no details about other victims.

Witnesses have posted many photos and videos of the scene online. One shows a man dressed in black with a bag lifting his arms and gunshots are heard. There was an exchange of gunfire between him and police, but the gunman then ran away and was reportedly later found dead.

(CBC News)

The owner of a tattoo studio opened the door to two people who had been shot in the leg. Tanya Wilson told CBC reporter Hannah Thibedeau what happened.

Police have made an urgent appeal to anyone with any information or images relating to the shooting to contact them. Police chief Mark Saunders praised police and first responders for their quick action, saying that without it “things could have been much worse.” He would not reveal anything further about the shooter, but police are seeking a search warrant, presumable to search the suspect’s residence.

Toronto ‘has a gun problem,’ says mayor

The city of Toronto has had a spate of shootings this year. Up until this mass shooting, 27 people had died from gunfire in the city. the mayor of Toronto John Tory said in city council today that his city “has a gun problem.” He said far too many fire arms are readily available to far too many people. Toronto’s mayor called this a domestic and an international problem.