Video captured the 29-year-old shooter who rampage through a popular Toronto neighbourhood. (YouTube)

Toronto mass shooting shocks Canadians

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 23 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canadians woke up to the news that a gunman went on a shooting rampage through a busy neighbourhood last night killing and 18 year-old and a 10-year-old and injuring 13 other people. He exchanged gunfire with police, fled and was later found dead. It was unclear whether he died as a result of the exchange with police or he took his own life. Authorities have not revealed the identity of the 29-year old suspect nor any clues as to a motive.

The shooter walked through a popular neighbourhood called Greektown shooting through restaurant windows and at people outside. This is an area where people like to dine out, many of them with their families. One woman is said to have died and a little girl of about eight or nine years old is reportedly in critical condition. There are so far no details about other victims.

Witnesses have posted many photos and videos of the scene online. One shows a man dressed in black with a bag lifting his arms and gunshots are heard. There was an exchange of gunfire between him and police, but the gunman then ran away and was reportedly later found dead.

(CBC News)

Police watch over the Toronto street where a gunman went on a shooting spree on July 22, 2018. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

The owner of a tattoo studio opened the door to two people who had been shot in the leg. Tanya Wilson told CBC reporter Hannah Thibedeau what happened.

Listen

Police have made an urgent appeal to anyone with any information or images relating to the shooting to contact them. Police chief Mark Saunders praised police and first responders for their quick action, saying that without it “things could have been much worse.” He would not reveal anything further about the shooter, but police are seeking a search warrant, presumable to search the suspect’s residence.

Toronto ‘has a gun problem,’ says mayor

The city of Toronto has had a spate of shootings this year. Up until this mass shooting, 27 people had died from gunfire in the city. the mayor of Toronto John Tory said in city council today that his city “has a gun problem.” He said far too many fire arms are readily available to far too many people. Toronto’s mayor called this a domestic and an international problem.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Ottawa offers to resettle dozens of Syrian rescue workers

RCI | Français

Un organisme demande un moratoire sur les déportations d’Haïtiens

RCI | Español

Los treinta libros del autor canadiense Dany Laferrière

RCI | 中文

军队? 好像我们是有一支……：加拿大人对军队的了解和兴趣

الشرطة تعاين مكان سقوط الرصاصات على السيارة خلال عملية إطلاق النار التي أسفرت عن مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص من بينهم مطلق الرصاص واثني عشر جريحا/الصحافة الكنديةالعربية | RCI

عمليات إطلاق النار في تورنتو: ضحايا أبرياء وبحث عن حل جذري

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn