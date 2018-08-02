Little League Championship underway in Mirabel

Little League baseball teams, the best from across Canada, are batting it out in Mirabel. Quebec.

The Canadian Little League Championship tournament began today and continues until August 11th, in the town just 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

The winning team, along with glory, will represent Canada at this year’s Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. later in August.

The tournament consists of seven teams from across Canada – six regional champions and the host team. They are:

Mirabel Diamond Little League – Mirabel, Que. (Host)

Whalley Little League – Surrey, B.C. (Team B.C.)

Lethbridge Southwest Little League – Lethbridge, Alta. (Team Alberta)

Regina Kiwanis Nationals – Regina (Team Prairies)

Toronto High Park Little League – Toronto (Team Ontario)

Valleyfield Little League – Valleyfield, Que. (Team Quebec)

Glace Bay Little League – Glace Bay, N.S. (Team Atlantic)

