Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland is joined by High Representative for the European Union's Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini prior to a reception at the Royal Ontario Museum on the first day of meetings for foreign ministers from G7 countries in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 22, 2018. (Fred Thornhill /REUTERS)

Canada’s allies bite their tongues as Saudi Arabia escalates row

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 8 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Ottawa has found itself alone in its escalating diplomatic row with Riyadh as Canada’s traditional allies seem prefer to stay out of the tiff between Canada and Saudi Arabia.

While Saudi Arabia has been getting messages of support from regional allies and even rivals like Russia, Canada’s Western allies – even those who had experienced similar Saudi outbursts in the past, such as Germany and Sweden – have decided to keep out of the latest dispute.

Saudi Arabia expelled Canada’s ambassador in Riyadh on Sunday over what officials called “blatant interference in the Kingdom’s domestic affairs,” after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted Thursday that Canada was “very alarmed” by the arrest of two additional women activists and urged Saudi authorities to release them.

Saudi Arabia also recalled its ambassador in Ottawa and halted all new investment and trade transactions with Canada, ordered nearly 15,000 Saudi students in Canada to transfer to other countries, and suspended flights to Canada.

Escalating sanctions against Canada

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting during the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia April 15, 2018. (Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS)

On Wednesday, Riyadh also ordered all Saudi patients undergoing treatment in Canada to be transferred to other countries, as well as halted purchases of Canadian barley and wheat.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Wednesday they are looking at implementing additional measures against Canada, amid reports that the kingdom’s central bank and large institutional investors have been ordered to sell off their Canadian assets.

Urging restraint

Through all this, Canada’s allies have remained mum or offered very cautious statements designed not to upset Riyadh.

Despite sharing Canada’s concerns over the treatment of Saudi women activists and the state of human right in the kingdom, European Union seems to be staying away from the political minefield the Ottawa-Riyadh row presents.

On Tuesday reporters in Brussels grilled Maja Kocinjancic, a spokesperson for the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU’s diplomatic service, on the union’s position on the escalating crisis.

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir ahead of a meeting to discuss the Middle East peace process, in Brussels, Belgium, February 26, 2018. (Francois Lenoir/REUTERS)

The EU has been seeking clarifications from the Saudi authorities on the circumstances around the arrests of women human rights defenders in Saudi Arabia since the first arrests in May, Kocinjancic told reporters.

“When it comes specifically to the relations between Canada and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we have been following the developments in diplomatic relations between the two,” she said. “In line with diplomatic practice, we do not comment on bilateral relations.”

The U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that both Canada and Saudi Arabia “are close partners.”

“We urge restraint during the current situation,” the statement said.

‘Close allies’

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS)

Even the United States, Canada’s closest ally and partner, issued a very neutral statement, saying “Canada and Saudi Arabia are both close allies of the United States.”

Heather Nauert, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman, said Tuesday the U.S. is urging Canada and Saudi Arabia to use diplomacy to resolve their dispute.

“Both sides need to diplomatically resolve this together. We can’t do it for them, they need to resolve it together,” Nauert said in a briefing.

The fact that the U.S. chose to put Canada, with which it shares membership in NATO and the binational North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), and Saudi Arabia on the same footing did not go unnoticed by experts.

“Canada has no backing at all from the U.S. in its current spat with Saudi,” Thomas Juneau, professor of political science at the University of Ottawa, tweeted Tuesday.

While the “spectacular” dispute between Ottawa and Riyadh is “ultimately not very important,” the U.S. reaction should give Canadian officials pause, he said.

“This should be a source of major anxiety: when a real crisis comes, and we are alone, what do we do,” Juneau tweeted.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal on Wednesday Trudeau sought to downplay the lack of support his government has received from Western allies.

“I’m never going to impose on another country what their reactions should be or what their response should be,” Trudeau said. “I respect the rights of individual countries to make their decisions and speak for themselves.”

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Politics, Society

Battle of Amiens 100th commemoration

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Airbnb challenged by Fairbnb in Toronto

Paul Gérin-Lajoie salue les personnes présntes lors d'une remise de prix à l'Assemblée nationale du Québec.RCI | Français

Paul Gérin-Lajoie, fier d’être Québécois et de travailler à l’international

RCI | Español

¿Canadá tiene derecho a pronunciarse sobre los derechos humanos en Arabia Saudita?

RCI | 中文

沙特和加拿大的外交冲突愈演愈烈：最新进展及分析

العربية | RCI

الجوية الجزائرية نقلت 98 ألف مسافر بين مونتريال والجزائر في 2017

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn