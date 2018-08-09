Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland during news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 31, 2018. (Chris Wattie/REUTERS)

Canada still seeking clarity on Saudi Arabian sanctions

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 9 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadian officials are still seeking clarity about the measures Saudi Arabia is taking in response to Canada’s public criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record, government officials say.

But, at least for now, it seems neither Saudi exports of oil to Canada nor a multibillion deal to import Canadian-made light armoured vehicles have been affected by the escalating diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

The oil-rich kingdom has reacted with anger to a series of tweets by Canada’s foreign affairs minister and diplomats, urging Saudi authorities to “immediately” release jailed women’s rights activists.

Saudi Arabia has taken a number of drastic diplomatic and economic measures designed to punish Canada for what Riyadh says is “blatant interference” in its internal affairs, including expelling the Canadian ambassador on Sunday, blocking imports of Canadian grain, and ending state-backed educational and medical programs in Canada, as well as cancelling flights to and from Canada.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland had a long phone conversation with her Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir on Tuesday to discuss the escalating crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed yesterday.

‘Chart a path forward’

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2018. (Faisal Al Nasser/REUTERS)

A Canadian official speaking on background told Radio Canada International that the phone call was an “important opportunity” for Freeland to engage in dialogue directly with the Saudis about their concerns over Canada’s public criticism of the kingdom’s human rights policies.

Freeland also used the opportunity to seek more clarity about the measures the Saudi authorities plan to take against Canada, especially around some of the economic measures reported in media, the official said.

Canadian officials believe it’s important to have a dialogue to try to “chart a path forward,” the official said.

Canada has no intention of escalating the diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia and is trying to get the relationship “back on track,” the official added.

Freeland tried to explain to al-Jubeir that Ottawa’s public statements about human rights issues are part of the way Canada conducts diplomacy and while the Liberal government wants to maintain its relationship with Saudi Arabia, that’s not going to change, the official said.

There is also a concerted campaign by lower-ranking Canadian officials to get in touch with their Saudi counterparts to get more clarity on some of the reported Saudi measures, the official said.

Despite Sunday’s expulsion of Canada’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the embassy’s trade officers “are actively engaged with Canadian business interests and will continue to work with them and the relevant authorities in the coming days,” said Elizabeth Reid, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada.‎

Oil and arms deals unaffected so far

A Canadian LAV (light armoured vehicle) arrives to escort a convoy at a forward operating base near Panjwaii, Afghanistan at sunrise on Nov.26, 2006. (Bill Graveland/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Saudi sanctions against Canada seem to have excluded two important sectors so far.

The current diplomatic crisis between Riyadh and Ottawa will not, in any way, impact Saudi oil exports to Canada, the kingdom’s Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid al-Falih said Thursday.

There is also no word yet on the fate of a multibillion contract to supply Saudi Arabia with advanced light armoured vehicles produced in Canada.

In 2016, the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved the $15-billion deal signed under the previous Conservative government despite serious concerns raised by advocacy groups about the possibility that the vehicles may be used in the Saudi-led operation in Yemen or to commit human rights abuses internally.

The deal to export the LAV 6.0 model produced by General Dynamics Land Systems Canada (GDLS-C) in London, Ontario, is a private contract between a Canadian company and the Saudi government and it didn’t come up in the conversation between Freeland and al-Jubeir, the official said.

The LAV contract with Saudi Arabia is expected to support about 3,000 well-paying jobs in Canada for the next 12 years, according to the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI).

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Rogers Cup Tennis: just one Canadian in third round

RCI | Français

Biolux et Ig2 en partenariat pour lancer une ligne de nouvelles boissons canadiennes au Cannabidiol extrait du chanvre

RCI | Español

10 años después ¿qué lecciones aprendimos con la muerte de Fredy Villanueva?

RCI | 中文

煽风点火，分化瓦解：俄国水军在加拿大

العربية | RCI

لماذا لم تتوسط واشنطن لحل النزاع بين أوتاوا والرياض؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn