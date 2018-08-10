Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) talks to Chile's President Michelle Bachelet in the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2017. (Chris Wattie/REUTERS)

Canada welcomes the appointment of Chile’s former president as UN rights chief

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 10 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada welcomes the decision to appoint Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile, as the next UN human rights chief, Canadian officials said Friday.

UN General Assembly voted Friday to appoint Bachelet as the organization’s next High Commissioner for Human Rights.

She will take over from Jordan’s Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein as of Sept. 1.

This is Bachelet’s second appointment to a leading UN position. From 2010-13, she served as the first leader of UN Women before returning to politics and winning a second term as Chile’s president.

“Ms. Bachelet brings with her a wealth of experience, including as a champion for gender equality and the rights of women and girls,” said a statement by Global Affairs Canada.

The 66-year-old former physician and political prisoner, who was tortured under the regime of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, brings unique qualifications to the high-profile job.

Chile’s former President Michelle Bachelet leaves the Congress after the inauguration ceremony of Chile’s newly sworn in President Sebastian Pinera in Valparaiso, Chile March 11, 2018. (Ivan Alvarado/REUTERS)

Bachelet became Chile’s first female president, serving two non-consecutive terms from 2006-10 and 2014-18.

As the president of Chile, Bachelet pushed through an ambitious reform programme, including free higher education for many students, a liberalization of abortion legislation and moves to boost public pensions.

Minutes after she was voted in, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters he was “delighted” by the news of her official appointment.

Bachelet “has been as formidable a figure in her native Chile, as she has at the United Nations,” Guterres said.

“She has lived under the darkness of dictatorship,” Guterres said. “As a physician, she knows the trials of people thirsting for health and yearning to enjoy other vital economic and social rights. And she knows the responsibilities of both national and global leadership”.

Following the announcement, Bachelet said she was “deeply humbled and honored” to have been entrusted with “this important task.”

United Nations (U.N.) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad Al Hussein (R) smiles after meeting the media while leaving his hotel to meet Sri Lankan politicians and diplomats in Colombo February 6, 2016. Chile’s Michelle Bachelet replaces him as the UN rights chief as of Sept. 1, 2018. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/REUTERS)

Canada also extended its gratitude to the outgoing high commissioner, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein.

Under his leadership, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) strengthened the human rights agenda of the United Nations, Canadian officials said.

In 2016, Canada announced up to $15 million over three years in unearmarked funding for the OHCHR.

Canada has also provided additional targeted funding to OHCHR country missions and thematic programs, including the Human Rights up Front initiative, Canadian officials said.

“We trust that Ms. Bachelet, as the next high commissioner, will continue to fight for the values that the OHCHR represents and that Canada shares: human rights, freedom and dignity for all,” said the statement by Global Affairs. “Together, we must remain steadfast in our efforts to protect and promote human rights around the world.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

The LINK Online August 10, 11, 12, 2018

RCI | Français

Expulsé vers le Liban, le Montréalais Elie Tayeh témoigne

RCI | Español

Maryam Ramezankhani presenta la caligrafía nastaliq en Canadá

RCI | 中文

加拿大北方小城成功吸引到足够的医生，但是还缺护士

العربية | RCI

عُمر السعودي وعودة الأمل بالبقاء في كندا مع أفراد العائلة

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn