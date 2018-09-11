Jonathan David impresses on the national team

Jonathan David is not yet 19 but he’s already making waves on the pitches internationally.

Canada’s men’s national soccer team had its best ever result on Sunday, with David, leading the charge.

A forward, he played with the Ottawa Gloucester Hornets and Ottawa Internationals soccer clubs, and became a key part of the Canadian team that beat the U.S. Virgin Islands in Florida on Sunday, 8-0.

Jonathan David scored twice, and it was the largest margin of victory a Canadian men’s team has ever had.

FIFA, the international governing body for soccer, ranks Canada 79th in the world and the U.S. Virgin Islands at 199th.

In an interview with Radio-Canada in French, David said he was proud to play a part in the historic win and to have scored in his first outing.

Born in Brooklyn, New York to parents from Haiti, David grew up in Ottawa where the soccer talent was nurtured by youth coach Hanny El-Magharabia.

Jonathan David is now playing for Gent in Belgium, in the Jupiter Pro League.

(With files from CBC and Soccer Canada)