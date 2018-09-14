The Gordie Howe International Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario and Detroit will be a cable-stay bridge and "the largest span in North America," according to its backers and supporters. But if you are a Canadian it might be best to keep mum on any connections you might have with cannabis.(Twitter)

Top U.S. official delivers warning about pot–legal or not–at the border

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 14 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17. our neighbours to the south?

It’s a change that apparently is not sitting especially well well with our neighbours to the south.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol senior official, those who work in the cannabis industry, those who invest in the cannabis industry, and anybody who tells a U.S. customs agent that he or she has smoked pot–ever–risk a lifetime ban on travel to the U.S.

Cars from Canada line up to cross into the U.S. at Blaine, Wash. A top U.S. official nows says past use of cannabis could lead to Canadian travellers being barred from entering the U.S. (Elaine Thompson/AP Photo)

“Canadians are going to let their guard down and think what’s the problem,” says Todd Owen, executive assistant director for the Office of Field Operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.

Thousands of Canadians have invested in the cannabis companies, which are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A lot of people will be working at those companies and it’s a very safe bet that tens of thousands Canadians have smoked pot.

So what to do when you want to cross the border?

“Our officers are not going to be asking whether they have used marijuana, but if other questions lead there–or there is the smell coming from the car, they might ask,” Owen told the online magazine Politico.

Owen says if a traveller is asked about past use use, he shouldn’t lie.

“If you lie about it, that’s fraud and misrepresentation, which carries a lifetime ban,” he says.

Should a traveller admit to past use, he will be found to be “inadmissible” to the U.S.

He will then be giving the opportunity to “voluntary withdraw” from the border–or face “expedited removal.”

No matter the traveller’s choice, it all goes on the record and that traveller will not be allowed to return to the U.S unless he applies for a waiver to strike the lifetime ban.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada is working with U.S. officials try to make sure travel between the two countries is not disrupted. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

That process costs US$585,  takes several months to work through, and.U.S. Customs and Border Patrol gets the final say.

Owen’s comments confirm anecdotal evidence over the past year that the tough measures were coming.

It remains unclear what Canada can do.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau downplayed the matter on Tuesday, though he has said publicly he has smoked pot.

“Every country has the right to judge who gets to come into their borders or not,” he said.

“I wouldn’t presume to have any other country tell me how or who we can let into Canada, and I certainly won’t work to assume to impress upon the U.S. who they have to let in or not.

“But there is no question that we are working with U.S. officials; they have legalized marijuana in a number of their states, and we’re trying to make sure that travel between our two countries (is) not disrupted.”

With files from CP, CBC, Toronto Star, Global News, Politico, Postmedia

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

A whale of a tale: Lost Narwhal finds new “diverse” friends

Economy, Environment, International, Society

PEI potato crop in need of rain

Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous, International, Society

Tanya Talaga: Massey Lecturer 2018

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Is Asian dust warming the Arctic faster than thought?

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Calgary's possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics rolls forward

Deux bouteilles de ketchup, une de marque Heinz, l'autre « Le Choix du Président ».RCI | Français

Le Canada en retard sur l'Europe pour les marques privées en alimentation

RCI | Español

El arte vivo y colaborativo de Rodrigo Velasco

RCI | 中文

安大略省和多伦多市干上了，多伦多市政厅紧急开会

العربية | RCI

هل تنجو إدلب من "أسوأ كارثة إنسانية" منذ مطلع القرن الحالي؟