Catherine O'Hara (left) actor and comedian of Toronto and Los Angeles, is invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Catherine O’Hara awarded the Order of Canada

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 20 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Catherine O’Hara OC, that’s the new designation for one of Canada’s most enduring funny ladies.

She received the initials, and her medal, and the little pin many proud Canadians wear, after being invested into the Order of Canada.

“A cultural trailblazer”

The honour, which recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation, was created in Canada’s centennial year, 1967. 

O’Hara is still known and loved for all her wacky and wonderful characters on the much-loved SCTV, television series.

Catherine O’Hara with he cast of “Schitts Creek,” (left to right) Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy on the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

But most recently she’s been entertaining us with her hilarious portrayal of  “Moira” on Schitt’s Creek, the TV series Eugene Levy created and stars in with his son Dan.

Eugene Levy is also an SCTV alumnus, and a man with whom O’Hara has shared many top billings in over 40 years of often working together.

The two starred in the 1996 movie, Waiting for Guffman, and then in 2000, Best in Show.

Described as “a cultural trailblazer” during the ceremony at Rideau Hall today, O’Hara was invested along with 41 other remarkable Canadians.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Romaine lettuce a danger in Ontario and Quebec again

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Catherine O'Hara awarded the Order of Canada

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Esi Edugyan wins a second Scotiabank Giller Prize

Economy, Environment, Society

Greenpeace disparages Canadian oil woes

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

A new previously unknown branch on the tree of life discovered

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, Society

Viola Desmond bill the result of Merna Forster's campaign

RCI | Français

Exposition Textile Narratives à Vancouver : les tissus racontent des histoires

RCI | Español

Premio Giller de literatura: la voz de los de abajo es recompensada en Canadá

RCI | 中文

BC省的选举改革公投会通过吗？采访前温哥华市议员黎拔佳

العربية | RCI

هل تُستأنف العلاقات الدبلوماسية قريباً بين سوريا ودول عربية خليجية؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les étudiants du Québec manifestent pour des stages rémunérésBien-être des enfants : une responsabilité partagée entre tous les acteurs de la société, conclut un sondageLes écoles privées veulent s'attaquer au sextage entre adosAssassinat de Jamal Khashoggi : Trump défend vigoureusement le « grand allié » saoudienLe Canada manque d'avions de chasse et de pilotes, constate le vérificateur généralLes Canadiens ont maintenant des ressources pour défendre leurs droits linguistiquesLe Canada au secours des secouristes syriensTrans Mountain : début des audiences publiques avec les AutochtonesDes références à Élections Québec et à la CAQ dans des textos louchesLes deux tiers des PME affectées par le conflit à Postes Canada, soutient la FCEI
Man critically injured after brawl at Pusha T concertTrump reportedly told lawyers he wanted to prosecute Comey and Hillary ClintonThe straight poop on disposable diapers, from cloth alternatives to a recyclable futureWhat Trump surrendered by giving Saudi crown prince a pass in Khashoggi's killingWhat will Doug Ford's climate change plan look like? For hints, check out AustraliaLoblaws cranks up self-checkout with app that scans items while you shopThe NDP is in trouble — and that's bad news for the ConservativesHarmless viral Facebook post is another reminder how easy it is to make online fakesB.C. College of Physicians wants 'Dr. Lipjob' sent to jailBitcoin bust and tech stock decline may be blips or symptoms of wider slump: Don Pittis