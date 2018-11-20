Catherine O’Hara awarded the Order of Canada

Catherine O’Hara OC, that’s the new designation for one of Canada’s most enduring funny ladies.

She received the initials, and her medal, and the little pin many proud Canadians wear, after being invested into the Order of Canada.

“A cultural trailblazer”

The honour, which recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation, was created in Canada’s centennial year, 1967.

O’Hara is still known and loved for all her wacky and wonderful characters on the much-loved SCTV, television series.

But most recently she’s been entertaining us with her hilarious portrayal of “Moira” on Schitt’s Creek, the TV series Eugene Levy created and stars in with his son Dan.

Eugene Levy is also an SCTV alumnus, and a man with whom O’Hara has shared many top billings in over 40 years of often working together.

The two starred in the 1996 movie, Waiting for Guffman, and then in 2000, Best in Show.

Described as “a cultural trailblazer” during the ceremony at Rideau Hall today, O’Hara was invested along with 41 other remarkable Canadians.