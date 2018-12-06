Golden Globes: Sandra Oh nominated and hosting

Golden Globe nominees were announced today and among the many were four Canadians.

But Sandra Oh is the only Canadian nominated who will also host the show, along with Andy Samberg.

The 76th annual Golden Globe will be broadcast from Beverly Hills, California, on January 6, 2019.

Sandra Oh, originally from Ottawa, is nominated for best actress in a TV drama series for Killing Eve.

She’s also an executive producer of the show.

Jim Carey was nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy for “Kidding.”

It’s the Showtime comedy-drama that’s set in Columbus, Ohio and stars Carrey as a beloved children’s television host.

Stephan James, from Toronto, was nominated for the Amazon Prime Video series “Homecoming.”

He plays a soldier in a post-battlefield treatment centre in this noir psychological thriller, which is based on the podcast created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

And Jean-Marc Vallee’s production company Crazyrose was named in the nomination for best television limited series or movie, for “Sharp Objects.”

The Golden Globes honour the best in film and television, and are voted on by group of roughly 90 international journalists