Canada is unlikely to help UN food agency in Palestine, says Bibeau

Ottawa would be hard-pressed to step in and help fill part of a funding shortage that has forced the United Nations to scale back its support programs to vulnerable families in Palestine, says Canada’s international development minister.

The World Food Programme (WFP) says it is facing a severe funding shortfall in Palestine that will affect some 193,000 of the poorest people in Gaza and the West Bank as of January 2019.

Faced with the funding shortfall, WFP is set to cut aid to 27,000 people in the West Bank while it reduces by 20 per cent monthly assistance to families in the most dire need, the agency said.

WFP says it needs $57 million US to maintain the current level of support to 360,000 people in 2019.

“WFP’s assistance has been a lifeline to tens of thousands of people who have exhausted all their meagre resources while trying to cope with unabated and mounting hardships,” WFP Representative and Country Director in Palestine Stephen Kearney said in a statement. “As the gap between rising food needs and available resources continues to widen, WFP has no alternative but to take these difficult decisions.”

Having visited the Palestinian territories last summer, Canada’s International Development Minister Marie Claude Bibeau said she is saddened to hear the news but noted there is little Canada can do to help.

“Learning that one of our main partners, WFP, will have to cut some basic services for this population is really heart-breaking,” Bibeau said in a year-end telephone interview from her home riding of Sherbrooke, Quebec. “We, obviously, will follow this situation, but Canada cannot always compensate with all these cuts, especially for this region.”

The UN food agency is already the number one recipient of Canada’s international assistance funds, Bibeau said.

(listen to the full interview with Marie-Claude Bibeau as she discusses her government’s record in 2018 and plans for 2019 in the field of international development)

Hope for peace in Yemen

On the situation in Yemen, where warring parties have agreed to a ceasefire around the strategically important Red Sea port of Hodeida, Bibeau said Canada is hoping for a peaceful solution to the four-year-old conflict that has brought the country to the brink of a catastrophic famine.

“We have millions of people starving because of a human decision,”Bibeau said. “They’re not starving because of a natural disaster, they’re starving because of the conflict.”

Canada will continue supporting its humanitarian partners in the field in Yemen in the new year, Bibeau said.

“This is one of the most terrible conflicts and humanitarian crises in the world right now,” Bibeau said.

Looking back at 2018

Looking back at 2018, Bibeau singled out the $3.8 billion funding pledges for girls’ education made at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, as the single most important achievement of the Liberal government in terms of international development, especially in light of its feminist foreign and development policy.

“With a $400 million Canadian contribution, we were able to bring other partners on board and to get an overall commitment of more $3.8 billion for girls’ education in crisis environment,” Bibeau said.

That money will go a long way in addressing many problems facing girls around the world, including gender-based violence, early and child marriage, early pregnancies, general safety on the way in and from schools, specific sanitation needs of girls and stopping the sexual exploitation of girls, the practice of sex-for-grades that exists in some countries, Bibeau said.

“This is really what need to work on because we need educated girls to have empowered women and for them to be able to have healthier families and to be able to contribute to their communities,” Bibeau said. “Everything related to adolescent girls and helping them develop their full potential is really at the heart of our policy and of my own engagement.”

Canada’s contribution around the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar was also a significant milestone, Bibeau said.

“We committed $300 million over three years but it’s not only the money but also the way we do things,” she said. “Actually, Canada is leading in many ways in the field with our partners because we really try to bring an agenda-transformative approach.”

The third major achievement of the Liberal government was support for Women’s Voice and Leadership Initiative around the world, Bibeau said. Canada supports these initiatives by local women’s organizations working on promoting women’s rights in 30 countries, she said.