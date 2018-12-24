And now for something completely different on this Christmas Eve!

Today is Christmas Eve so chances are whatever device we might be attending at the moment is filled with lots of Christmas carols, plenty of good vibrations (feigned or otherwise) and various renditions of “The Night Before Christmas,” sometimes–though, not often–known by its official title, “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

The programming is not a whole lot different from the past couple of weeks–though to be sure–the pace tends to quicken at we approach The Big Day.

So maybe, just maybe, it might be time for a bit of a change, eh?

How about something different, something more in tune with the times, both good and bad?

It really is possible, as I discovered when I contacted my friend Michael Rudder, a wonderful Canadian actor, at his home in Quebec’s Eastern Townships for some suggestions back in 2015.

Rudder, as he so often does, answered the call, introducing me to a fellow named Spencer Holst.

Here is our conversation.