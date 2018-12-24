Shootouts result in one man dead, another in custody

One man in dead and another is in police custody following separate shooting incidents in different parts of Canada on Saturday.

Both involved shootouts with police.

A 27-year-old man died in hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan after the RCMP responded to a call that a man with a handgun was driving toward the city threatening to to harm himself and police.

After RCMP officers deployed a tire-deflation device that partly disabled the man’s car, local police arrived.

However, officials say the man in the car refused to obey orders and began firing his gun.

Police returned fire and the man was hit.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured.

The Saskatoon Police Service says that throughout the incident the man was in phone contact with several people, including Saskatoon police crisis negotiators.

The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating.

Earlier Saturday, a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff with police in Iqaluit, the capital of the northern territory of Nunavut.

Police were called after the man barricaded himself in a house brandishing a knife and then opened fire on police and passing vehicles.

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.

