Operations are back to normal today at Amsterdam's busy Schiphol Airport following the arrest of Canadian man claiming he had a bomb in his luggage on Monday night.(REUTERS)

Canadian arrested in Netherlands for airport bomb threat

Tuesday 1 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

A 51-year-old Canadian man is being interrogated by Dutch police after being arrested Monday night claiming he had a bomb in his luggage at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

Police have not released the man’s name.

A spokesperson for the border police agency in the Netherlands, Joanna Helmonds, said the incident took place around 7.15 local time and police have idea about the man’s motive.

Hall 3 at Schiphol was closed evacuated and closed for about 30 minutes Monday night following the arrest of a Canadian man. (REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw)

“Yesterday, he reported that he had a bomb in his luggage that was set to go off, Helmonds said.

“Fortunately, he did not actually have a bomb or explosives in his luggage, but it’s a very serious threat.”

Departure Hall 3 of the terminal was evacuated and closed and later reopened after approximately 30 minutes.

Global Affairs Canada told CBC News that it is aware of the situation and officers are working with Dutch authorities, but the man’s name cannot be released due to provisions of the Privacy Act.

With files from CBC, CP, Global News, CTV, Globe and Mail

