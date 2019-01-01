Canadian arrested in Netherlands for airport bomb threat

A 51-year-old Canadian man is being interrogated by Dutch police after being arrested Monday night claiming he had a bomb in his luggage at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

Police have not released the man’s name.

A spokesperson for the border police agency in the Netherlands, Joanna Helmonds, said the incident took place around 7.15 local time and police have idea about the man’s motive.

“Yesterday, he reported that he had a bomb in his luggage that was set to go off, Helmonds said.

“Fortunately, he did not actually have a bomb or explosives in his luggage, but it’s a very serious threat.”

Departure Hall 3 of the terminal was evacuated and closed and later reopened after approximately 30 minutes.

Global Affairs Canada told CBC News that it is aware of the situation and officers are working with Dutch authorities, but the man’s name cannot be released due to provisions of the Privacy Act.

