17 injured in ‘serious’ bus crash at Ottawa’s Westboro station

Seventeen people have been injured with some in critical condition after an Ottawa city bus ploughed into a bus station in the city’s western Westboro neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

The collision of the OC Transpo double-decker bus happened on the westbound Transitway just before 4 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT).

Ottawa police said in a tweet that the crash was “serious.”

Westboro: Confirming 17 patients injured in the collision. Some in critical condition. Further updates to follow. #Ottnews. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) January 11, 2019

“I was shocked to hear of this horrific incident at Westboro Station,” tweeted Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson. “My first thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families. I have asked staff to ensure all necessary resources are made available to assist them through this difficult time.”

I was shocked to hear of this horrific incident at Westboro Station. My first thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families. I have asked staff to ensure all necessary resources are made available to assist them through this difficult time. 1/2 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 11, 2019

Westboro station is still an active emergency site, and I would ask residents to stay out of the way in order to assist first responders with their work. All busses are being detoured onto Scott Street. 2/2 https://t.co/fBfDkE86v9 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 11, 2019

Police responding to a serious bus collision at 3:50pm at the Westboro Station, several persons injured. No further details available at this time. #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 11, 2019

Westboro: Multiple paramedic resources on scene after double-decker bus struck shelter. Further information will be provided as the information becomes available. Please avoid the area and make way for emergency vehicles. #Ottnews. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) January 11, 2019