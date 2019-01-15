Céline Dion joins the R. Kelly backlash

Céline Dion is joining the backlash against R. Kelly, the American R&B singer, who is featured in the recent documentary series called, Surviving R. Kelly.

The series premiered at the beginning of January and follows years of Kelly’s alleged abuse and predatory behaviour.

CBC Music contacted Sony Music Canada, and it was confirmed that Sony “received instructions from Céline Dion’s management to proceed to remove ‘I’m Your Angel’ from streaming services.”

According to reports from TMZ, Dion and her team are in the process of pulling the 1998 collaboration with Kelly, on the duet, “I’m Your Angel.”

The track is on Dion’s holiday album, These Are Special Times, and was written and produced by Kelly.

When the song debuted, it sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks, and was certified platinum, selling over 1.5 million copies.

The song was then nominated for a 1999 Grammy Award for best pop collaboration with vocals.

(With files from CBC, TMZ, and Canadian Press)