Another Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso

An Canadian employee of Vancouver-based Progress Minerals has been kidnapped in the west African country of Burkina Faso. Canadian Press reports he is Kirk Woodman and that he was abducted during a raid on a mining site.

Canadian officials are making inquiries into his disappearance as they are into the kidnapping of Canadian Edith Blais, last heard from on December 15th, 2018. It’s believed that she and her Italian companion, Luca Tacchetto were kidnapped as well.

There have been several abductions of foreigners in West Africa’s Sahel region believed to have been perpetrated by extremists linked to al-Qaeda or Islamic State.