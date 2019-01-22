Oscar nominations for several Canadians

Several Canadians have been nominated for awards by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The category for best animated shorts includes two Canadian productions. Pixar’s “Bao” by Toronto-raised Domee Shi depicts an older Chinese woman who returns to motherhood when one of her dumplings comes to life.

Another accolade for National Film Board

David Fine and Alison Snowden are nominated for “Animal Behaviour.” It was produced by the National Film Board of Canada which has a long history of promoting the creation of top quality films. This one provides a funny look at animals undergoing group therapy. And “Weekends” by Canadian-born Trevor Jimenez is also nominated in this category.

In the live action short film category there are two finalists from Montreal. Jeremy Compte was nominated for “Fauve” and marianne Farley for “Marguerite.”

Other Canadians in the running for Oscars are sound mixer Paul Massey for “Bohemian Rhapsody and set decorator Gordon Sim for “Mary Poppins Returns.”