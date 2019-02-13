African-based performances planned for Black History Month

The Nuits d’Afrique music festival takes place every summer in Montreal, but it will also contribute to the festivities planned for Black History Month this February 2019. The producers of this event seek to promote and share all types of music rooted in Africa.

They have planned what they say will be a journey through African history through four evenings of international entertainment. One will feature Sekouba Bambino, one of Africa’s most prolific singers. Pillars of Malian music Habib Koité and Bassekou Kouyaté will explore the African roots of the blues. And Benaki will offer a multidisciplinary performance rooted in Malinke traditions of West Africa.

Promoters also promise a new generation of artists who have borrowed from this musical tradition and modernized it will perform.