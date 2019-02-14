Woman sought in potentially deadly incident: UPDATE

It was an incident that literally shocked people across the country. A young woman was shown in a video tossing small chairs from a highrise Toronto building, allegedly from the 45th floor onto the street far below.

While no-one was injured, the potential for serious harm was huge if they had hit a pedestrian or a vehicle on the busy sidewalk and road

.Police put out a call for information and the young woman was quickly identified. They then put out the message that they knew who she was and that she should turn herself in.

Marcella Zoia, 19, of Toronto and originally Brazil, faces three charges: mischief endangering life, mischief damage to property under $5,000, and common nuisance. The first charge is serious as it carries a maximum life sentence. She has been released on $2,000 bail.

A trial date has been set for March 22. Her lawyer says he is in discussion with the Crown prosecutors and the case might not go to trial. He adds she is embarrassed by her actions and wishes it never happened.

However, several news reports take note of a seeming attitude of enjoying all the attention. Describing herself as an “Instagram influencer”, Britian’s Sun tabloid also added photos it says she posted after her release showing her in several poses some in lingerie.

Public commenting on these news stories shows very little sympathy for the woman.

