A man dressed in Haiti's national colours stands near a burning car during anti-government protests in the capital, Port-au-Prince. last week. Political unrest affected many Canadians--tourists, medical teams and missionaries alike. (Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters)

Canadians making their way home from violence in Haiti

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 18 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Slowly but surely, Canadians who had been trapped by political upheaval in Haiti are making their way home.

A dozen missionaries from the aid group Haiti Arise landed in Calgary Sunday night.

Further east, another group of 26 missionaries from La Bible Parle as well as a group of students from Victoriaville, Quebec, who had been on a humanitarian mission in Haiti, landed safely to Montreal.

The groups’ arrivals came a day 113 Quebec tourists trapped at a Haitian report arrived home Saturday night.

Cinthia Pietrantonio, left, is greeted by her mother at Montreal’s Trudeau airport on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

It is unclear how many Canadians remain in Haiti, but on Saturday, Canadian Press reported that eight nurses with an organization called Hope Grows Haiti were still unable to leave.

The Haitian government is promising what it termed a “return to normal life” this week but protests are expected to continue.

Last Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada issued an advisory warning against non-essential travel to Haiti.

Two days later, it upped the warning to all travel.

Canada closed its embassy in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday because of the unrest.

With files from CBC, CP, CTV

