 Update: Anger from Canadian comedians changes Just for Laughs policy

Just one day after news began circulating of a format change at a satellite radio channel, that change has been reversed.

Yesterday, we reported that Canadian comedians were extremely upset that the Sirius XM channel called “Canada Laughs” had been taken over by the now U.S controlled Just for Laughs organisation.

The station which had featured 100% Canadian content was to have featured American and international comedians, older comic routines, and JFL owned-material.

Noting that the exposure on the channel was important, Canadian comedians who already face a number of challenges said they depended heavily on the royalties to make a living, calling them crucial in many cases to their financial survival. There was widespread outrage at the change and the Canadian Association of Stand-up Comedians. sent letters of protest to both SiriusXM and Just for Laughs.

Now, that outrage expressed widely on social media has had an effect and JFL has announced that although the name of the channel will change, they will go back to the 100% Canadian content policy.

JFL president Bruce Hills said in a news release from the comedy company that they are committed to growing Canada’s comedy scene.

“We’ve listened carefully to the concerns of Canadian artists and regret the stress we have caused the comedy community. We are invested in the growth of Canada’s comedy industry and are working to include even more Canadian talent in all our initiatives.”

