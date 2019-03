Your hosts, Lynn, Terry, Marie-Claude and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

A scandal is shaking Canada’s federal political landscape and the governing Liberal party of Justin Trudeau

A scandal at the highest level of government in Canada has rocked the ruling Liberal Party of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Elected with the slogan “real change”, many are now doubting the sincerity of that slogan or others promoted by the Prime Minister. The claim is that the Liberals exerted pressure on their own member, Attorney-General Jody Wilson Raybould regarding a criminal case against the giant SNC Lavalin engineering firm.

Opposition members are calling for a police investigation, a national inquiry, and even the resignation of the Prime Minister.

Lynn spoke to Kim Speers, assistant teaching professor at the University of Victoria to discuss public testimony of Jody Wilson Raybould

Unpleasant incident for a disabled woman at a major grocery store chain

A woman with a disability was chastised by the manager of a grocery store, part of a major chain, for taking too long to pack her purchases. She was told to shop elsewhere in future and offered $100 to not come back.

A complaint to the CBC resulted in the issue becoming widely known in a special report called “Go Public”.

Terry spoke about the case with Queen’s University professor Mary Ann McColl, who is also the Academic Lead with the Canadian Disability Policy Alliance.

Having fun with an award winning music and dance video about quantum physics

Doctoral studen Pramodh Senerath Yapa, deals with the highly complex world of quantum physics, but when he heard about the international competition called Dance Your PhD, he knew he had to enter. Gathering friends and writing the music and choreography to explain how supercooled electrons react in conjunction with “dirty” conditions in wire and how to control them, he put together his 11 minute video in six weeks.

In the competition against 50 others from around the world he came out on top. He also plans to enter again with a subject of superfluids.

Marc spoke to Pramodh by mobile phone in Alberta.

Watch The Link, 2019 March 1



