John McGuire of Ottawa, who reportedly was killed while fighting for ISIS, was one of 95 jihadists studied by Alex Wilner. (from ISIS social media video)

Canadian jihadists are distinct from other Islamist radicals, study finds

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 10 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadians jihadists who left the country to fight for ISIS or Al-Qaeda and its offshoots in the Middle East are distinct from other radical Islamists and may be more amenable to rehabilitation and reintegration back into the Canadian society, according to a new report.

Alex Wilner, a terrorism expert at Carleton University in Ottawa and the lead author of the report published this week, by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said it examines the phenomenon of Canadians joining and supporting terrorist organizations and militant movements associated with ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other similar groups.

Wilner, who teaches International Affairs at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs (NPSIA), said he and his assistant, Irfan Yar, developed a dataset of Canadian Islamist radicalization in order to provide a detailed sketch of Canadian jihadists and their supporters spanning a decade between 2006 and 2017.

Using open sources – media, government and academic reports – Wilner and Yar were able to find 95 such individuals with ties to Canada.

Uniquely Canadian jihadists?

As ISIS loses its territory and moves underground, questions arise about how to deal with Canadians with links to the group. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

They also examined existing literature and data on European and U.S. radicalization and compared it to Canadian findings.

“What we found was that the Canadians generally speaking are older, they’re more educated, they have less criminal motivation before the radicalization process, they’re more ethnically diverse than their European and American counterparts,” Wilner said.

“I think there is enough evidence there to suggest that there is a Canadian type or a larger Canadian biographical characteristic that informed this process that is distinct from the European and American models.”

Listen

The average age of Canadian jihadists identified by the study was 27, he said.

“When you compare that to the average age of many European cases, it’s quite a few years older,” Wilner said.

“And in terms of enrollment in post-secondary education, over half of our dataset had some enrollment in post-secondary education, including within CEGEP or university studies and graduate studies.”

A chance for rehabilitation?

A video was recently released of Toronto’s Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed, after he was captured by Kurdish forces battling ISIS in Syria. (CBC)

The fact that Canadian extremist foreign travellers and foreign fighters are older augurs well for attempts to de-radicalize and rehabilitate them upon their return to Canada, Wilner said.

“There is corroborating evidence in terrorism studies suggesting that motivation in political violence wanes as you get older,” Wilner said. “It’s very much a young person’s activity, not exclusively but often it is.”

The flip side of that coin is that because these Canadian jihadists are older and better educated than their European counterparts, they are also well-suited to assume leadership positions in the global jihadist movement, Wilner acknowledged.

“We know that Canadians have been leaders in certain very dramatic, very damaging terrorist attacks,” he said.

“But all in all, the data would suggest that by and large there is at least potential for an opening for a very unique and a very Canadian-oriented repatriation and rehabilitation process that would be distinct from Belgian or German or American case because we have a Canadian narrative in this phenomenon and you would assume that our response should also have this Canadian lens to it.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Print books better for reading to toddlers, study finds

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Secretive military intelligence review agency delivers first report

International, Internet, Science and Technology

U.K., Canada, others consider regulating websites

RCI | Français

Du nouveau dans le traitement du cancer du sein métastatique : consensus international autour du médicament Verzenio

RCI | Español

Dos fotógrafos quebequenses presentan exposición en Cuba

RCI | 中文

加拿大统计局：合法化把大麻价格推高了 17%

العربية | RCI

مثليّون من سلطنة بروناي لاجئون في كندا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Des milliers de foyers se préparent à une 3e nuit sans électricitéRecycler le verre reste un défi« Nettoyage ethnique » : Trudeau dénonce les propos du maire de HampsteadUn tribunal ordonne à Facebook de dévoiler l’identité de CopyComic, qui accuse Gad Elmaleh de plagiatUn parent inconnu d’Homo sapiens découvert aux PhilippinesLes chauffeurs de taxi manifestent à Québec contre un projet de loi « inhumain »Doug Ford promet quatre nouvelles lignes de métro et de train léger à Toronto pour 28,5 milliards« C'est correct, je ne vais pas tomber! », dit David Saint-JacquesEnquête sur les femmes autochtones : le rapport final sera dévoilé le 3 juinLa toute première photo d'un trou noir présentée au monde entier
Difficulty finding child care is affecting some Canadians' ability to work, StatsCan reportsBones found in Philippines may belong to previously unknown human relativeCSIS dealing with right-wing extremism 'more and more,' says spy chiefMore than 10,300 Canadians lost their lives to opioids in less than 3 yearsIf you're wearing earbuds but your phone is dead, is it still distracted driving? B.C. court says yesFraudulent emails used to cast votes in UCP leadership race, CBC findsLiberals move to stem surge in asylum seekers — but new measure will stop just fraction of claimantsCompanies that build temporary stages should be licensed, Radiohead inquest saysBarr wants to investigate origins of agencies 'spying' on Trump campaignLegalization pushed up price of pot by 17%, StatsCan says