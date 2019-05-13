Photo exhibit features children’s strength and hope

The resiliency and optimism of children is featured in a photo exhibition commissioned by the charity, Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC). The images were taken by Toronto’s Juris Kornets in six countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas from 2017 to 2018.

‘A child’s voice should be heard’

“We believe a child’s voice should be heard,” said a statement from CCFC’s Patrick Canagasingham. “And if a picture says a thousand words, then this exhibition says even more. It speaks to how children can do anything when they are empowered to overcome obstacles and achieve their full potential.

“At the same time, Mr. Kornets’ photos show that more needs to be done to help children everywhere realize their basic human rights with education as a leading factor in determining their future success.”

Large photography festival takes place in Toronto

The CCFC’s mission is to help people overcome poverty, develop skills and pursue justice. Working through local partners, it supports children and youth “who dream of a better world.”

The exhibition is part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival which purports to be the largest annual photography festival in the world with over 250 exhibitions and programs throughout May in Toronto.

The CCFC exhibitions is called Children Believe and it will take place from May 22 to June 5, 2019 at Arta Gallery in Toronto.