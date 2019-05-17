Florida police arrest suspect in double homicide of Canadian couple

Florida police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of two Canadian seniors in late March.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that they arrested the suspect, a 28-year-old man, after police were called to respond to another robbery “involving an elderly male victim robbed at an ATM.”

“Now thanks to forensic evidence, witness accounts and tenacious detective work, detectives know the same man committed both crimes,” said Keyla Concepcion, a spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Marc Gagné, 80, and Rita Fortin, 78, were found dead inside their mobile home in Pompano Beach, Florida, on March 22.

They were from Saint-Côme-Linière, Quebec, about 100 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.

Police said forensic evidence put the 28-year-old suspect at the scene of the crime. Investigators arrested him in jail. He is facing two charges for felony murder of first degree.

Police say he has a history of burglaries and grand theft and had been released from prison in February after serving a seven-year sentence.

With files from CBC News