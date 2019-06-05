Argentine court denies Canadian gold miner’s challenge to law against mining on glaciers

Argentina’s Supreme Court on Tuesday shot down a challenge by Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold to an environmental law banning mining in glacial areas.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the law was constitutional, local media reported.

Toronto-based Barrick Gold, which operates the Veladero gold mine in north-west Argentina and the Pascua-Lama mine that straddles the Argentine-Chile border, had sought a new definition of the geographical and morphological limits of places where mining can be practiced.

Barrick Gold had argued the 2010 law could affect its projects near glacial areas in Argentina.

The judges said the company was unable to prove that the legislation banning mining in glacial areas was harming its mining rights. They stressed the need to preserve the environment in line with the 2016 Paris agreement on climate change.

‘Glaciers must be protected’

The Argentine law broadly defines glaciers, so it protects not only the icy masses most people think of but also “rock glaciers” and frozen groundwater on mountaintops where glaciers have melted away from the surface.

The Argentine National Glacier Institute, which had a big hand in drafting the law, pushed the definition because it is believed most glacial water actually comes from such reserves.

“We celebrate the ruling because there’s no doubt that glaciers must be protected,” Greenpeace Argentina spokesperson Gonzalo Strano said in a statement.

“Barrick’s request to declare the unconstitutionality of the national law was a perverse play that fortunately lost,” Strano said. “Now, the law must be followed and Veladero must be closed. We can no longer allow mining on Argentine glaciers.”

Representatives at Barrick Gold in Toronto could not immediately be reached for comment.

With files from The Associated Press and Reuters