More than 30 inventions you wouldn’t expect to be Canadian

Voice transmission - Reginald Fessenden

Reginald Fessenden did not only want to limit himself to sending Morse code messages, he wanted, as he himself said: “to make the radio talk”.

When we say radio, we usually think of Guglielmo Marconi. This Italian inventor, born in Bologna in 1874 and who died in Rome in 1937, is considered worldwide to be the father of radio and wireless telegraphy.

Founder of the very first international broadcasting company, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1909, together with the German Ferdinand Braun “in recognition of their contributions to the development of the TSF (Wireless communication)“.

Fessenden did not receive a Nobel Prize, but he made the radio “talk”.

Reginald Aubrey Fessenden was born in 1866 in Milton East, Brome County, Quebec.

It was while living in the United States, a breeding ground for scientific research and innovation, that he designed a system for transmitting speech through airwaves. At the same time, Marconi was making world headlines with his experiences in Great Britain.

A man of outspokenness and strong ideas, Fessenden considers that Marconi is on the wrong track when he assimilates radio transmission to the whiplash effect. Electromagnetic waves would be produced by electrical sparks strong enough to transmit pulses through the air. But between the sparks, there would be nothing.

Instead, Fessenden believes that radio waves are “continuous”, like the light projected by the flame of a candle.

If it is the case, then speech can be transmitted through these waves.

Cobb Island December 23, 1900

The U.S. Department of Agriculture offered to test his idea at his weather station on Cobb Island, a small island in the Potomac, near Washington, D.C.

On the 23rd of December 1900, he carried out the historical experiment: the first wireless transmission of the human voice, even though it was over the short distance of one mile.

“One, two, three, four. Is it snowing where you are, Mr. Thiessen? If it is, telegraph back and let me know.”

The world changed with a mic check and a question about the weather.

Fuelled by his success, Fessenden left the Department of Agriculture in 1903 to team up with two Pittsburgh financiers to create the National Electric Signalling Company (NESCO).

They encouraged fruit shipping companies to buy wireless telegraphs to keep in contact with their boats via Morse code. Marconi beat him to the first one-way wireless telegraph transmission across the Atlantic Ocean, but Fessenden’s team sent the first two-way signals across the ocean in January 1906.

Like the telephone, which uses the principle of current variations, Fessenden is convinced that this applies to voice transmission, and therefore to radio. To do this, all he had to do was connect a phone to the antenna. The result will be a radio frequency whose amplitude will vary according to an audio frequency. With his experiment, Fessenden invented the principle of amplitude modulation (AM).

And on Christmas Eve of the same year, Reginald Fessenden broadcast the world’s first radio show. For the first time in history, a voice comes over the air: Reginald Fessenden introducing a recording of Handel’s Largo, a Bible reading and a little fiddle music.

Fessenden brought us AM radio but also the sonar technology for boats to detect obstacles and hundreds of other inventions. Under a cloud of patent fights and more famous inventors though, he never got widespread recognition.