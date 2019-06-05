Workers stand next to an open pit at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in San Juan province, Argentina April 26, 2017. Picture taken April 26, 2017. (Marcos Brindicci/REUTERS)

Argentine court denies Canadian gold miner’s challenge to law against mining on glaciers

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday, June 5, 2019 11:31
0 Comments ↓

Share

Argentina’s Supreme Court on Tuesday shot down a challenge by Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold to an environmental law banning mining in glacial areas.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the law was constitutional, local media reported.

Toronto-based Barrick Gold, which operates the Veladero gold mine in north-west Argentina and the Pascua-Lama mine that straddles the Argentine-Chile border, had sought a new definition of the geographical and morphological limits of places where mining can be practiced.

Barrick Gold had argued the 2010 law could affect its projects near glacial areas in Argentina.

The judges said the company was unable to prove that the legislation banning mining in glacial areas was harming its mining rights. They stressed the need to preserve the environment in line with the 2016 Paris agreement on climate change.

‘Glaciers must be protected’

Ice formations are seen on the Andes mountains near Barrick Gold Corp’s Veladero gold mine in Argentina’s San Juan province, April 26, 2017. Picture taken April 26, 2017. (Marcos Brindicci/REUTERS)

The Argentine law broadly defines glaciers, so it protects not only the icy masses most people think of but also “rock glaciers” and frozen groundwater on mountaintops where glaciers have melted away from the surface.

The Argentine National Glacier Institute, which had a big hand in drafting the law, pushed the definition because it is believed most glacial water actually comes from such reserves.

“We celebrate the ruling because there’s no doubt that glaciers must be protected,” Greenpeace Argentina spokesperson Gonzalo Strano said in a statement.

“Barrick’s request to declare the unconstitutionality of the national law was a perverse play that fortunately lost.”

A message for mining companies and governments

A dump truck carrying minerals operates at Barrick Gold Corp’s Veladero gold mine in Argentina’s San Juan province, April 26, 2017. Picture taken April 26, 2017. (Marcos Brindicci/REUTERS)

MiningWatch, a Canadian mining industry watchdog, said the fact that Barrick’s appeal was struck down by the Supreme Court should send a strong and important message to mining companies and governments who are interested in seeing it overturned: the ban on mining activities in the glacial region is constitutional.

“Protecting water is paramount and the Supreme Court won’t be bullied by companies into overturning a law which seeks to protect an essential source of the world’s fresh water,” said Kirsten Francescone, Latin America coordinator with MiningWatch. “It is shameful that a Canadian company is the one who brings a complaint against the constitutionality of a ban which seeks to protect the integrity of water so important for future generations.”

Francescone said Barrick Gold has been reported to have had at least 3 toxic spills since 2015 and has “clearly demonstrated a complete disregard for the environment and local environmental regulation.”

“Now, we have to hope that the government will enforce the law, and force Veladero and other projects which might jeopardize the glacial corridor, to close,” Francescone said. “Barrick should also take note and act immediately to commence the necessary steps for a safe and environmentally conscious closure.”

The Canadian government also needs to take note that it should not be promoting or supporting mining activities in this region, she added. 

Kathy du Plessis, a spokesperson for Barrick, said they are “studying the judgement and will comment in due course.”

With files from The Associated Press and Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Pot tax: Figures are in on cannabis revenue for governments

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Canada history: June 19, 1915, The world's winningest basketball team

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Society

Huge Raptors victory parade- huge garbage mess

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Controversial Trans Mountain pipeline decision today

RCI | Français

Avis aux travailleurs étrangers : maintenant plus d'un demi-million d'emplois vacants au Canada

RCI | Español

Canadá aprueba controvertido proyecto de oleoducto Trans Mountain

RCI | 中文

特鲁多政府第二次上马横山油管项目

العربية | RCI

آثار تشريع استهلاك الماريجوانا في كندا