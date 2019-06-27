A 33-year-old adult male whale named Comet is seen on a photo taken on Sept. 13, 2009 in the Bay of Fundy. Comet, named so because of a long scar on his right side, was found dead Monday near New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula. (Moira Brown/Anderson Cabot Center at the New England Aquarium)

Canada imposes ship speed limits after 5th endangered whale found dead

Canada’s transport ministry imposed precautionary speed restrictions on maritime traffic in the western part of the Gulf of St. Lawrence Wednesday, after federal fisheries officials confirmed the death of a fifth North Atlantic right whale found on the cost of Anticosti Island in Quebec.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the government is ordering an interim precautionary speed restriction of 10 knots, for vessels of 20 metres or more in length travelling in the western the Gulf of St. Lawrence, in the two designated shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island.

The measure is effective immediately, he added.

Vessels of that size have already been operating under pre-existing speed restriction of 10 knots in a large area in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, one of the busiest shipping routes in North America, since April 28, 2019. Those speed restrictions will be in place until mid-November.

In addition to the reduced speed requirements, Transport Canada will continue to monitor Canadian waters through its National Aerial Surveillance Program, Garneau said.

Transport Canada inspectors, with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard’s Marine Communications and Traffic Services, will enforce this precautionary measure, he said.

Failure to comply with the speed limits can result in a $25,000 fine, Garneau said.

Devastating loss for the endangered species

On June 7, veterinarians from the University of Prince Edward Island and the University of Montreal conducted a necropsy in coordination with DFO and the Marine Animal Response Society in Miscou, NB.
(Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

A cause of death for the fifth whale, which has not been identified so far, has yet to be determined. Scientists with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) collected samples for analysis.

The right whale is one of the largest mammals in the sea, and the news of another death this year is a blow to a species whose global population was estimated at approximately 411 in 2018.

The loss of five animals in one month represents a 1 per cent drop in population for the most endangered species of large whale in the Atlantic, said officials at the New England Aquarium.

The first whale confirmed dead this year was spotted June 4.

Researchers at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium later identified it as a nine-year-old male named Wolverine due to a series of three propeller cuts on his tail stock that reminded researchers of the three blades on the hand of the Marvel comic book character of the same name.

On June 7, veterinarians from the University of Prince Edward Island and the University of Montreal conducted a necropsy in coordination with DFO and the Marine Animal Response Society in Miscou, New Brunswick.

These experts reported that there was no evidence of recent fishing gear entanglement or recent vessel strike in their preliminary assessment, DFO said in a statement.

Further testing is required to identify other potential causes of death.

Sad end for Punctuation

Punctuation is seen with her calf swimming off the coast of Georgia in 2006. (New England Aquarium taken under NMFS/NOAA permit #655-1652-01)

A 40-year-old female named Punctuation was the next whale to be found after an aerial survey team discovered the body floating off the Magdalen Islands on June 20.

Punctuation was towed to Petit Étang, Nova Scotia on Monday where a veterinarian team from the University of Prince Edward Island, the Marine Animal Response Society, the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative and DFO performed a necropsy.

According to veterinarians who conducted the necropsy, preliminary findings are compatible with death due to sharp trauma, consistent with vessel strike, DFO officials said Thursday. The final detailed results of the necropsy will be available in the coming months.

Only hours after the necropsy began two more dead right whales were spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Monday.

Researchers at the New England Aquarium were able to identify both animals from photographs. One was a well-known adult male at least 33 years old named Comet, and the other was an unnamed 11-year-old female who had yet to have a calf.

DFO says the pair of whales were located near New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula and to the west of Quebec’s Magdalen Island. The department is still working to determine what their next steps will be.

The younger whale had been entangled in fishing gear on four separate occasions. The first three were minor, but in 2017 her encounter was more serious and led to substantial scarring around her peduncle, according to the findings of the New England Aquarium.

Climate change drives right whales further north

A 33-year-old adult male whale named Comet is seen on a photo taken on July 8, 2017 in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Comet, named so because of a long scar on his right side, was found dead Monday near New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula. (Hansen Johnson/Anderson Cabot Center at the New England Aquarium, Canadian Whale Institute)

Researchers at the New England Aquarium say the Gulf of St. Lawrence has become a major new habitat for North Atlantic right whales.

Their principal summer feeding waters in the Bay of Fundy and the Gulf of Maine have been disrupted by the effects of climate change, researchers say. Rapidly warming deep water there does not provide the preferred environmental conditions for the growth of copepods, the preferred food of right whales. That has forced the right whales to disperse in search of new food sources.

Over the past several years, hundreds of right whales have been found in the Gulf of St. Lawrence during the summer months.

In 2015, three right whales were found dead in the Gulf. There were no reported deaths in 2016, but in 2017, 12 right whales died there over the course of the summer months.

Canadian officials implemented many regulatory changes for the fishing and shipping industries for the summer of 2018. There were no known right whale deaths in Canada last year, although three carcasses were found off the coast the U.S.

With files from The Canadian Press

