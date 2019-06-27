The Canada-Philippine Garbage War finally peters out

The dispute between Canada and the Philippines about garbage shipments that began six years ago appears to be just about over.

On Saturday morning a ship carrying 69 containers of rotting garbage will pull into Vancouver Harbour to deposit what is left of mounds and mounds of Canadian trash were shipped to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014 by a private business.

The containers were falsely labelled as being full of recyclables but found by Filipino customs agents to contain mostly non-recyclable plastics, kitchen garbage and soiled adult diapers.

There was outrage in the Philippines and alleged bureaucratic bungling in Canada and pretty soon nobody involved was in a very good mood, especially President Rodrigo Duterte, who in recalled his diplomats from Canadar this spring.

A month earlier, Duterte said he would declare “war” if Canada didn’t immediately take back the containers.

In an email to CBC at the time, a spokesperson for Canada’s environment ministry wrote, “Canada is strongly committed to collaborating with the Philippines government to resolve this issue and is aware of the court decision ordering the importer to ship the material back to Canada”.

The email added that Ottawa was working with officials from the Philippines toward “a timely solution”.

Evidently the time and the solution arrived.

The containers will now be trucked to Vancouver’s Waste-to-Energy facility in Burnaby.

With files from RCI, CBC, CP, Postmedia