In this June 7, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer serves against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Eight-time champion Federer is seeded No. 2 for Wimbledon, one spot ahead of Nadal, reversing their positions in the ATP rankings and creating a debate about whether the All England Club’s seeding system should be changed. Four Canadian men are joining Federer and Nadal in the main draw. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Canadians at Wimbledon: a primer on what to watch for

By Terry Haig |
Friday, June 28, 2019 08:41
One of the great pleasures of summer–likely no matter where you might be in the world–is drifting indoors to watch a bit of the premier tennis tournament anywhere.

Wimbledon begins on Monday.

That means superior athletes dressed in bright white competing on green grass in a gorgeous setting.

It’s a total ball.

Tennis fans will have many questions answered by the time the finals take place in two weeks.

Milos Raonic, Canada’s top player, lost the Wimbledon final to Andy Murray in 2016 but injuries have slowed him over the past several years. He’s seeded No. 15 this year. Above, Raonic returns a ball to Dennis Novak of Austria during their 2018 singles match. (CP/AP-Tim Ireland)

Can the Big Three men--Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafa Nadal–continue to deliver lessons to all comers about how to play the game?

Can Serena Williams win her 24th Grand Slam?

What of the Canadians?

There are four–the oft-injured Milos Raonic (the No. 15 seed), young hotshots Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 19) and Denis Shapovalov (No. 29) and the back-from-a-long-injury rehab Vasek Pospisil (No. 73)–in the men’s main draw.

On the women’s side, the enigmatic Genie Bouchard is the only Canadian in the main draw, following the withdrawal of this spring’s tennis sensation, Bianca Andreescu.

Gabriela Dabrowski, an excellent doubles player, will be competing in the women’s and the mixed.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is just 18. His play this year is winning fans around the world. Auger-Aliassime is seeded No. 19 at this year’s Wimbledon. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

What most folks back home are likely rooting for is that maybe one or two of the Canadians can catch a bit of fire and play into the second week.

Stephanie Myles is as good as it gets when it comes to covering tennis.

She is currently editor-in-chief of the web site Tennis.Life, has written about tennis for Canadian Press and major newspapers across North America, and works as a broadcaster for the French-language RDS sports network

I spoke with her by phone in London on Thursday about what to watch for when play begins.

Listen
