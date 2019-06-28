Canadians at Wimbledon: a primer on what to watch for

One of the great pleasures of summer–likely no matter where you might be in the world–is drifting indoors to watch a bit of the premier tennis tournament anywhere.

Wimbledon begins on Monday.

That means superior athletes dressed in bright white competing on green grass in a gorgeous setting.

It’s a total ball.

Tennis fans will have many questions answered by the time the finals take place in two weeks.

Can the Big Three men--Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafa Nadal–continue to deliver lessons to all comers about how to play the game?

Can Serena Williams win her 24th Grand Slam?

What of the Canadians?

There are four–the oft-injured Milos Raonic (the No. 15 seed), young hotshots Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 19) and Denis Shapovalov (No. 29) and the back-from-a-long-injury rehab Vasek Pospisil (No. 73)–in the men’s main draw.

On the women’s side, the enigmatic Genie Bouchard is the only Canadian in the main draw, following the withdrawal of this spring’s tennis sensation, Bianca Andreescu.

Gabriela Dabrowski, an excellent doubles player, will be competing in the women’s and the mixed.

What most folks back home are likely rooting for is that maybe one or two of the Canadians can catch a bit of fire and play into the second week.

Stephanie Myles is as good as it gets when it comes to covering tennis.

She is currently editor-in-chief of the web site Tennis.Life, has written about tennis for Canadian Press and major newspapers across North America, and works as a broadcaster for the French-language RDS sports network

I spoke with her by phone in London on Thursday about what to watch for when play begins.