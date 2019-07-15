Divers explore the wreck of SS Saganaga, in the waters of Bell Island, one of four cargo ships sunk by U-boats in Conception Bay in 1942, with lives lost. (Rick Stanley,-Canadian Press)

Dangerous remnants of WWII in Newfoundland shipwrecks

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 09:59
2 Comments ↓

Share

Military divers to remove unexploded artillery shells

In 1942, the war came to North America. Newfoundland at the time was still a British colony but was also an extremely important staging area for war material of all sorts before heading to England.
The scene was Bell Island in Conception Bay near St John’s. where on two separate occasions, German U-boats slipped into the bay and sank four iron ore cargo ships anchored there.

A portion of the torpedo which missed its ship target and exploded against one of the loading docks in the second U-boat attack in November 1942. ( LAC PA-188854

The ships would have carried iron ore from Newfoundland over to the steel mills on Cape Breton where they would be smelted into steel for the war effort.

1943 image of typical type of 4-in gun used to arm merchant vessels for defensive purposes ( Library and ARchives Canada PA-116103)

The ships had been armed with naval guns to defend against U-boat attacks on the ocean. In the attacks, some 70 men in total were killed, and the shells for the guns, approximately 50 for each ship, were still stored on board.

The defensive gun off the SS Saganaga encrusted with marine life. About 50 shells for the guns are thought to be still aboard each of the four ships sunk. SS Saganaga and SS Lord Strathcona were sunk on Sept 5, 1942 (Neil Burgess- submitted via CBC)

The site has long been a huge international attraction for recreational divers. Now however, there is concern that the shells are still dangerous and officials want to ensure there are no accidents, possibly from divers getting too curious.

The wrecks have been popular sites for divers from around the world, but concern now is for the naval gun shells which are still on board (Ocean Quest Adventures via CBC)

Military divers this week will begin the dangerous task of finding the shells and bringing them to the surface where they will be taken to a safe site for detonation.

The SS Rose Castle show in 1942, one of the four ships sunk during the two attacks at Bell Island that same year. SS Rose Castle and the French ship PLM-27 were sunk in the November 2 1942 attack (Library and Archives Canada PA-143173)

The operation to recover the old naval shells is expected to run until July 24.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: International
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “Dangerous remnants of WWII in Newfoundland shipwrecks
  1. Avatar Janet Thompson says:
    Monday, July 15, 2019 at 21:49

    Interesting but tragic story. Too bad Canadian students are taught more about their history.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International

Ukraine – open for business?

Arts and Entertainment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Depression, social media and teenagers

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Constant exposure to ambient noise and your health

Economy, International, Politics, Society

New airline travel regulations...renewed disagreements

RCI | Français

Plusieurs enfants canadiens parmi les 20 millions dans le monde qui n’ont pas reçu de vaccin contre la rougeole

RCI | Español

La empatía aumenta con la edad pero en la vejez, desaparece

RCI | 中文

被人遗忘的真实故事：《洛丽塔》的原形

العربية | RCI

"هيومَن رايتس وُوتش" تتهم النظام السوري بـ"عقاب جماعي بحق الأُسر"