Director of Canadian Opera Company appointed head of Opéra de Paris

Alexander Neef, the current director of the Canadian Opera Company (COC) in Toronto, has taken over the management of one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, the Opéra de Paris.

Neef, who is of German origin, will replace Stéphane Lissner in 2021, following a decision taken with the participation of the French Presidency itself.

“The incoming director will have 24 months to prepare his programming. This transition period was part of the president’s thinking,” said a presidential official, who asked not to be named according to AFP.

A new director after months of selection

Alexander Neef, who has led the Toronto-based Canadian company since 2008, has been chosen after almost a year of tortuous selection process.

Neef is familiar with the French capital as he worked alongside renowned Belgian opera administrator Gérard Mortier at Opéra de Paris. He was casting director from 2004 to 2008 while Mortier was running the company.

The 45-year-old is known for his bold programming and for attracting new audiences to Toronto. He allowed the general public access to the coliseum, through a policy of reducing the price of admission tickets.

He’s finest accomplishment was in championing Canadian voices. He gave Canadian artists mainstage opportunities they would usually find in Europe or the United States.

“Canada is rich with artistic talent and I could not have asked for a better place in which to create, to innovate, and to collaborate in the true spirit of opera as an art form,” Neef said in a statement on Wednesday.

He is also known for ledding the Toronto Opera House to become one of the most renowned venues.

There is no word yet on the COC’s next general director or the length of Neef’s new contract.

Stephane Lissner for his part, the Opéra de Paris current director, had been in office since July 2014.

In 2015 he was subject to controversy, when during an interview he could only recognize a few of the classical works journalists made him listen to.

He was later criticized for his support to the opera’s dance director, who faced most members of the dance team.

He is however credited with bringing world-class stage directors and singers to the Opéra de Paris and also spearheading efforts to make the 350-year-old institution more accessible.

A world-renowned institution

The Opéra de Paris has been in existence for 350 years and its international renown rivals other first-rate venues in its field, such as Treatro de La Scala, in the Italian city of Milan, or the Metropolitan Opera of New York.

The French president himself, Emmanuel Macron, a keen classical music lover, was personally involved in the Neef’ selection. It shows the importance that the institution has within the French cultural world and its projection abroad.

The Paris Opera replaced the Royal Academy of Music, which had been created by King Louis XIV in the 1600s.

It currently has two offices of its own; the oldest was inaugurated in January 1875 and a second building opened in 1989.

With files from AFP, The Globe and the Mail and The Toronto Star