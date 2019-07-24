A satellite-reading antenna is seen at a satellite ground receiving station in Inuvik, Northwest Territories in this undated handout photo. Businessmen and observers say years of federal bureaucratic delays have likely cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry. On Wednesday the federal government announced an agreement with Ottawa-based Telesat to develop a group of co-ordinated satellites in low-Earth orbit to help achieve a goal of 100 per cent connectivity across the country by 2030. (Kongsberg Satellite Services/Canadian Press)
Ottawa and Telesat move forward with satellite plan
The federal government is investing $85 million in satellite technology to expand high-speed Internet access across rural and remote Canada.
The funding–announced today–will see the government partner with Ottawa-based Telesat to develop a group of co-ordinated satellites in low-Earth-orbit.
The launch of Telesat’s Telstar 18 Vantage communications satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, last year. Telesat has been developing a satellite constellation — a group of co-ordinated satellites it says will provide high-speed connectivity in rural and remote communities around the globe. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)
The government wants to achieve 100 per cent connectivity across the country by 2030 and has earmarked between $5 billion and $6 billion in new investments over the next 10 years to hit that target.
Telesat, which plans to invest $215 million into research and development over the next five years, says the partnership will bring in an estimated $1.2 billion in revenue over 10 years and create about 500 jobs.
Telesat’s corporate headquarters is shown in Ottawa. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)
Telesat says it plans to eventually have 298 low-Earth-orbit satellites in its constellation.
In addition to investing in low-orbit satellites, the government says it will invest in encouraging more private-sector spending on rural high-speed Internet as well as facilitating better co-ordination among provinces and territories.
With files from CBC, CTV
Leave a Reply