Ottawa and Telesat move forward with satellite plan

The federal government is investing $85 million in satellite technology to expand high-speed Internet access across rural and remote Canada.

The funding–announced today–will see the government partner with Ottawa-based Telesat to develop a group of co-ordinated satellites in low-Earth-orbit.

The government wants to achieve 100 per cent connectivity across the country by 2030 and has earmarked between $5 billion and $6 billion in new investments over the next 10 years to hit that target.

Telesat, which plans to invest $215 million into research and development over the next five years, says the partnership will bring in an estimated $1.2 billion in revenue over 10 years and create about 500 jobs.

Telesat says it plans to eventually have 298 low-Earth-orbit satellites in its constellation.

In addition to investing in low-orbit satellites, the government says it will invest in encouraging more private-sector spending on rural high-speed Internet as well as facilitating better co-ordination among provinces and territories.

With files from CBC, CTV