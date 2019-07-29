Bruce and dog Kiera cool down in the Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ontario on Friday, July 19, 2019, as a heat wave hits the National Capital region. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Heat wave washes over Eastern Canada

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 11:36
Hot and muggy weather will blanket parts of Eastern Canada Monday, said Environment Canada as it issued heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches across the region.

Temperatures on Prince Edward Island and nearly all of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are expected to reach 30 C today and for the next three days, Environment Canada said.

“A warm and increasingly humid airmass will remain over the Maritimes into the middle of this week,” the agency warned.

Humidity is expected to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, with maximum humidex values reaching 36 to 40 C.

While coastal communities will be somewhat cooler, areas slightly inland are still likely to reach heat warning criteria over the next few days, Environment Canada said.

‘Oppressive heat and severe thunderstorms’

A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heat wave in Montreal, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“The warm and humid air mass covering Southern Quebec since the last few days will persist through Tuesday evening, causing oppressive heat,” the weather agency said. The combined values of temperature and humidity will give humidex values near 40, it added.

A number of regions in southern Quebec are also under severe thunderstorm watch with Environment Canada warning of strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” read several advisories.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low thirties are expected along with overnight low temperatures near the 20 degree mark in southern Ontario, including Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Region, according to Environment Canada.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category, the agency warned.

A cold front is expected to deliver some respite from the heat on Tuesday.

