Shifting ground: How can you maintain your home when you can’t trust the ground beneath your feet?

By Alex Brockman, CBC News

Margaret and Edward Kelly’s home is coming apart at the seams.

The joints holding their walls, floors and ceilings together expand and contract as the ground underneath moves, a few centimetres at a time.

They built their family home in Fort Good Hope, on the banks of the Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, 30 years ago. Over the past decade, they’ve fought to keep the house together.

But every time they make a repair, another gap appears between the walls, or a section of the floor sinks.

“It’s dangerous to live here,” Margaret Kelly, 77, said. “The plywood underneath the floor moves. You can feel the house moving. It’s unstable.”

The Kellys are one of at least a dozen families in Fort Good Hope who feel threatened as the ground literally shifts beneath their feet. They blame the thawing permafrost, which is shifting the land and the houses that sit on top of it… Read more on CBC News