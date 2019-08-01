Canada's Ellie Black won silver in the women's beam final on Wednesday. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Canada’s Ellie Black repeats 5-medal Pan Ams performance

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 10:27
Last Updated: Thursday, August 1, 2019 10:39
0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black’s breakout performance came four years ago in Toronto. Her Pan Am Games encore in Lima was on par and nearly one better.

Black’s record-smashing run to the podium continued Wednesday with a silver medal in the women’s beam event at the Villa El Salvador Sports Center.

She was also in position for bronze in the floor competition but missed the podium when the final gymnast — teammate Brooklyn Moors — delivered a knockout performance for gold.

Black was cheering her on throughout the performance and they hugged after the scores were finally posted after a 10-minute delay… More

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Political parties' information web is tangled (and very private)

RCI | Français

Un Français et deux cousins québécois main dans la main pour ouvrir de nouveaux marchés au sirop d’érable du Québec

RCI | Español

Dos quebequenses participarán en la Serie Mundial de Swimrun de Ötillö, Suecia

RCI | 中文

制度不健全导致安省杀人护士连连得手：公开调查的结论

العربية | RCI

الأزمة مع الصين: المعارضة تفشل في دعوة سفيريْن سابقيْن ووزيرة الخارجية للشهادة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Chasse à l'homme : « Ils vont bien finir par se montrer », pensent d'anciens policiersLa Russie « teste la détermination de l'OTAN » lors d'exercicesDes passagers d'Air Transat coincés pendant six heures sur le tarmacHong Kong : la Chine diffuse une vidéo agressive pour mettre en garde les manifestantsFestivals de musique québécois : où sont les femmes?Un projet de retraite vire au « cauchemar » à l'île d'OrléansCentre hospitalier Restigouche : mourir dans la détresseUn été sans Boeing 737 MAX : les transporteurs canadiens évitent le pireL’industrie des pesticides veut témoigner devant les députés à QuébecLe champ d’études sur le cannabis est populaire, les licences sont rares
Enbridge pipeline explodes in Kentucky, killing 1 person and sending 5 to hospitalCanada will pass its target of protecting 10% of marine areas by 2020: sourceOilsands CEOs take federal election message to voters in full-page newspaper ads'They all go home to Joe Biden': Democratic debates leave top tier of presidential hopefuls unchangedInfant dies after car backs over tent at Montreal-area drive-in theatreSocial insurance numbers are stolen by the millions — but Ottawa replaces just dozens per yearAir Transat passengers complain of 6-hour tarmac delay without air conditioning, foodRunaway princess and Emirati sheik face off in messy custody case in London'They will have to surface': Community vigilance key to bringing B.C. fugitives to justice, experts sayFamilies of Wettlaufer's victims hope 'something good might come out of this'