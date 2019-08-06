‘The final closet’: Researcher seeks solutions for long-term care for LGBTQ seniors

A Halifax researcher is heading across Canada this fall in an effort to find solutions to the fear among many LGBTQ seniors that if they go into long-term care, discrimination may force them back into the closet.

By Shaina Luck, CBC News, first published on August 2 2019

“There’s a lot of discussion about going into care as the final closet,” said Jacqueline Gahagan, a professor and researcher of health promotion at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Gahagan said LGBTQ baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964 often faced discrimination in the workplace and at home. This is the generation that is now looking at where they will spend their final years, Gahagan said.

“The idea is to ensure that that same generation that fought for their basic human rights are not going to end up in the final closet” … more