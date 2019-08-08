Crystal Lybeck, a flight nurse, poses for a photo in front of an air ambulance, with crew members and pilots Tammie Kulyk, Carly St. Onge and paramedic Jen Rondeau. The four were the first all-woman flight crew to take to the skies in a Saskatchewan Air Ambulance. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC)

First all-women crew makes Air Ambulance history

By Morgan Modjeski, CBC News
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 11:43
1 Comment ↓

Share

History has been made in Saskatchewan and it happened thousands of feet off the ground.

Over the weekend Saskatchewan Air Ambulance responded to its first call with an all-women flight crew. It’s the first time in the organization’s 73-year history that all four crew members on the plane were women.

Pilots on the historic flight, Carly St. Onge and Tammie Kulyk, alongside paramedic Jen Rondeau and flight nurse Crystal Lybeck were the four to respond to the call, which was for a man experiencing respiratory distress in the community of Buffalo Narrows.

The team said they had no idea there would be such a positive response to the historic flight, but they started to get feedback from former patients, pilots and the public alike when news of the all-women flight hit social media… more

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “First all-women crew makes Air Ambulance history
  1. Avatar Leanne Goodhope says:
    Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12:33

    That’s a great milestone, I like the smile on their faces

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology

Electric scooters coming to Canada

Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Health care for seniors: possible election issue

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Members of Canada's LGBTQ want Health Canada to amend blood donation wait times

RCI | Français

Confidences d’un gaucher « contrarié » forcé à écrire de la main droite

RCI | Español

¿Por qué la enfermedad de Lyme es tan peligrosa? 

RCI | 中文

加拿大该不该禁手枪？多伦多市再次呼吁，联邦裹足不前，专家说法不一

العربية | RCI

الولايات المتحدة وتركيا وتحديات إقامة "منطقة آمنة" في شمال شرق سوريا