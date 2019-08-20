Federal Court approves Indian day schools class-action settlement

The Federal Court of Canada has approved the settlement of a class-action lawsuit against the government to compensate thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children who attended federally operated Indian day schools.

Justice Michael Phelan issued his decision Monday, finding the settlement was “fair and reasonable and in the best interests of the class as a whole.”

It offers former students a range of compensation between $10,000 and $200,000, based on abuse suffered while attending the schools. A $200 million legacy fund will also be established for wellness and healing initiatives.

Indian day schools operated separately from residential schools, so students were left out of the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement that recognized the damage inflicted by residential schools and established a $1.9 billion compensation fund… more