Air Canada bid for Transat takeover clears another hurdle

Canada’s flag carrier Air Canada says its deal to acquire the country’s biggest leisure airline has cleared a key legal hurdle.

The Superior Court of Quebec has granted a final order approving the previously announced plan for the proposed takeover of Transat A.T. by Air Canada following approval by shareholders last week, the Montreal-based airline announced Thursday.

The deal is still subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, Air Canada said.

It is expected to face intense scrutiny from the Competition Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including in Europe.

Earlier this week, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau approved an extended public interest assessment by Transport Canada and the Commissioner of Competition.

If such approvals are obtained and conditions are met, the transaction is expected to be completed in 2020, Air Canada said.

With files from The Canadian Press