FILE - This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP Photo)

Canadian Mental Health Association launches opioid overdose education campaign

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 15:24
0 Comments ↓

Share

With opioid overdoses fast rising among post-secondary students, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) has teamed with a pharmaceutical company to launch an education campaign aimed at young Canadians to teach them how to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses.

With a grant from Adapt Pharma Canada Ltd., the makers of NARCAN Nasal Spray, an antidote that can help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, the CMHA has developed a toolkit that provides practical tools and resources to educate students, administrators, faculty and staff on how to identify and respond to an overdose on campuses.

The campaign, dubbed Carry It, encourages youth and school administrators and faculty members to carry naloxone kits, with both the injectable form and NARCAN Nasal Spray.

“If you care, we’re asking you to carry it,” said in a statement Fardous Hosseiny, interim CEO of the CMHA.  “A compassionate, effective response to opioid overdose is multifaceted and ready access to naloxone where young people live, work and study is essential.”

Thousands of naloxone kits have been distributed in British Columbia and other provinces across Canada in a bid to stem the tide of deaths by drug overdose. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/November 13, 2017)

Youth aged 15-24 have the second fastest-growing rates of hospitalizations from opioid harms in Canada, according to the CMHA.

A new study from Angus Reid commissioned on behalf of CMHA found that 81 per cent of Canadians have reported witnessing someone take recreational drugs at post-secondary schools.

However, more than half of respondents said they didn’t know what to do if they encountered someone experiencing an overdose.

“With the prevalence of incredibly powerful synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanyl, we need to be prepared and equipped to respond efficiently,” said in a statement Mark Barnes, pharmacist at Respect Rx Pharmasave, Ottawa and member of the Ottawa Overdose Prevention & Response Task Force.

“Sadly, only a few grains of these highly potent drugs can be lethal so ensuring students are carrying a naloxone kit and are prepared to respond to an overdose can make all the difference.”

The CMHA Carry It Toolkit is available at www.cmha.ca/carryit.

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Struggling seniors ready to stand up and be counted

Economy, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada history: Aug 29, 1907 Quebec Bridge tragedy (No.1 of 2)

Health, Politics, Religion, Society

Vaccine debate continues in New Brunswick

RCI | Français

L’École d’été de l’UOF avec le Carrefour francophone virtuel

RCI | Español

Érase una vez en Hollywood y el mito Manson

RCI | 中文

帝王蝶很美，温尼伯一家华人繁育和放飞帝王蝶的故事更美

العربية | RCI

المرحلة الانتقالية في السودان: الآمال كبيرة وكذلك هي التحديات